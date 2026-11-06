🏛️ PA court orders new sentencing after guideline error in VOP case

🏛️ Pennsylvania Court Fixes Error in Chester County Probation Case

The Pennsylvania Superior Court has sent a Chester County probation case back for a new sentencing because the judge was given the wrong guideline numbers and then relied on them.

Here’s what happened, in plain language.

Original Case and Sentence

Michael Tyree Lewis was charged with retail theft that happened around July 28, 2021.

On February 9, 2022 , he pleaded guilty to retail theft graded as a first-degree misdemeanor .

, he to retail theft graded as a . The Chester County judge gave him 3 years of probation and ordered him to pay $2,524.02 in restitution.

Probation Violation Petitions

The Chester County Adult Probation and Parole Office (APO) later said Lewis violated his probation and filed several petitions:

First petition – August 26, 2022

APO said Lewis: Was charged in Upper Moreland Township with small amount of marijuana , and

with , and Failed to make a restitution payment. Second petition – September 7, 2022

APO said he had new charges in Montgomery Township: Three counts of retail theft

Receiving stolen property Hearings in 2022 A Gagnon I hearing (a first-level probation violation hearing) was held on September 14, 2022 .

hearing (a first-level probation violation hearing) was held on . A Gagnon II hearing (the full violation hearing) was set for September 16, 2022, but it was postponed until the new criminal charges were resolved. Third petition – May 7, 2024

By then, APO reported: The Upper Moreland marijuana charge had been dismissed .

marijuana charge had been . Lewis had been sentenced to 2 years of probation for retail theft in Montgomery Township .

for retail theft in . He had new, pending charges : In Delaware County : retail theft In Philadelphia County : murder, firearms, and related offenses

:

Chester County Revokes Probation and Resentences

On October 16, 2025, the Chester County court held the delayed Gagnon II hearing.

The court revoked Lewis’s probation .

. It sentenced him to 6 to 36 months in jail, and said this sentence would run consecutive (back-to-back) to his 10-to-20-year sentence from Philadelphia County at docket CP-51-CR-5054-2024 (for third-degree murder).

Lewis filed a post-sentence motion, arguing this violation-of-probation sentence was too harsh given the long Philadelphia sentence he was already serving. The trial court denied that motion.

Appeal to the Superior Court

Lewis then appealed.

His lawyer first filed an Anders brief (a type of brief saying the appeal has no merit), but the Superior Court said it was defective and ordered a proper filing.

See Commonwealth v. Lewis, 2026 WL 1879379 (Pa. Super. June 30, 2026) .

(a type of brief saying the appeal has no merit), but the Superior Court said it was defective and ordered a proper filing. See . On August 14, 2026, counsel filed a regular advocate’s brief.

The appeal raised this main issue:

Did Lewis show a “substantial question” that the Sentencing Code was violated because the court sentenced him above the aggravated resentencing guideline range ?

that the Sentencing Code was violated because the court sentenced him ? And if so, did the court abuse its discretion by giving him 6 to 36 months?

The Superior Court explained that challenges to the discretionary aspects of sentencing are treated like a request for permission to appeal. The defendant must:

File a timely appeal. Preserve the issue at sentencing or in a post-sentence motion. Include a proper Rule 2119(f) statement in the brief. Raise a substantial question that the sentence is inappropriate under the Sentencing Code.

The Court said Lewis met all four parts. It also said that claiming a sentence is unreasonable because it is outside the guideline ranges does raise a substantial question.

How Sentencing Guidelines Should Have Worked

Because the theft happened in July 2021, the Resentencing Guidelines for the 7th Edition, Amendment 1 applied.

At the original 2022 sentencing:

Lewis’s prior record score (PRS) was 0 .

was . The offense gravity score (OGS) for this retail theft was 2 .

for this retail theft was . Under 204 Pa. Code § 303.16(a), his standard range was RS (restorative sanctions), with an aggravated range of RS–3 months.

For a revocation based on a new conviction (a “direct violation”), the resentencing guidelines say:

Start with the original guidelines .

. Then adjust the PRS under 204 Pa. Code § 307.3(b).

If the original PRS is 0–4, it goes up one category.

So for resentencing:

Lewis’s PRS should have gone from 0 to 1 .

. With PRS 1 and OGS 2, the standard range became RS–2 months, and the aggravated range became 3–5 months.

His 6-to-36-month violation-of-probation sentence was therefore above the aggravated range.

What Went Wrong at the Violation Hearing

The Superior Court found two main problems:

APO gave the judge wrong guideline information. The APO officer told the court that Lewis’s guidelines were “RS to RS with aggravated range of RIP to 3 months” , mentioning restrictive intermediate punishment (RIP) .

, mentioning . The officer said this came from a document he had, but that document was never put into evidence , and the Superior Court could not tell what it was.

, and the Superior Court could not tell what it was. The Court also pointed out that intermediate punishment (county and state) was repealed in 2019 and reclassified as a type of probation , so using RIP language was outdated.

(county and state) was and reclassified as a type of , so using RIP language was outdated. The APO numbers also did not follow the resentencing rules in § 307.3. The judge thought he was in the aggravated range when he wasn’t. The violation-of-probation judge said:

“ I will follow APO’s recommendation. I will sentence in the aggravated range of 6 to 36 months consecutive to [the 10 to 20-year sentence]. ”

“ ” The Superior Court said a judge must first correctly calculate the guideline range as a starting point before deciding whether to go higher or lower.

Because the judge relied on incorrect guidelines and believed he was sentencing within the aggravated range when he was actually above it, the Superior Court said this was a misapplication of the guidelines.

Superior Court’s Decision

Under 42 Pa.C.S.A. § 9781(c)(3), the Superior Court must vacate and remand (cancel the sentence and send it back) if:

The sentencing court meant to sentence within the guidelines but applied them incorrectly.

That is what happened here. The Court compared this to other cases where a wrong guideline starting point required a new sentencing.

So, on November 6, 2026, the Superior Court:

Vacated Lewis’s 6-to-36-month Chester County sentence.

Lewis’s Chester County sentence. Remanded the case to the Chester County Court of Common Pleas for a new sentencing hearing using the correct resentencing guidelines .

the case to the Chester County Court of Common Pleas for a using the . Relinquished jurisdiction, meaning the Superior Court is done with this case unless a new appeal is filed later.

For residents, the key takeaway is that Pennsylvania’s appellate courts will step in when a sentencing judge uses the wrong guideline numbers, especially in probation violation cases, and will require a new hearing so the sentence starts from the correct legal range.