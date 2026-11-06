📅 Adult Tai Chi 24 classes at Easttown Library this fall

📅 In-person Tai Chi 24 classes at Easttown Library

Try Tai Chi 24 to help with balance, relaxation, and overall health.

Certified instructor Liz Wanner will lead this gentle class, which can support falls prevention, better balance, stress reduction, and chronic pain reduction.

Dates & time:

Thursdays, 12:30–1:30 PM October 29, 2026 November 5, 2026 November 12, 2026



Location: Easttown Library (part of the Chester County Library System)

Who it’s for: Adults interested in Tai Chi or improving their health in a gentle way.

You can add this event to your calendar using the iCal or Google Calendar links on the event page so you don’t forget.