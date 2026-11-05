📅 Write your letter to Santa in Chesnee this November

📅 Write Letters to Santa at Chesnee Community Center

Kids can write their letters to Santa this November at the Chesnee Community Center, 302 E Manning Street, Chesnee.

A special Santa Letter Writing Station will be set up weekdays in November from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Just stop by during those hours to let your child write and send their wish list to Santa.

The center will be closed on:

November 11 (Veterans Day)

(Veterans Day) November 26–27 (Thanksgiving)

In December, Santa will come to the center to respond to the letters that were written. More details on his visit are coming soon.

Perfect simple outing with the kids after school or on a day off—just drop in during open hours in November.