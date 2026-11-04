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Northampton

📢 DA: No criminal charges in Hoosac Valley football probe

2 days ago
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📢 No criminal charges in Hoosac Valley football incident investigation

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office in Northampton has finished its investigation into a reported incident involving the Hoosac Valley High School cooperative football program in Cheshire.

Here’s what they found:

  • A coach saw an incident on September 17 and quickly reported it to school officials.
  • School officials contacted law enforcement the next day.
  • Because of a potential conflict of interest, the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office stepped aside.
  • The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, through its State Police Detective Unit and Child Protection Unit, took over the case.
  • After reviewing the allegations, evidence, and criminal laws (including the state hazing law), prosecutors found no evidence of criminal conduct, including hazing.
  • No criminal charges will be filed.

The DA’s office has notified the school of these findings.

More Info: Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Completes ...

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