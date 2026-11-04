📢 DA: No criminal charges in Hoosac Valley football probe

📢 No criminal charges in Hoosac Valley football incident investigation

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office in Northampton has finished its investigation into a reported incident involving the Hoosac Valley High School cooperative football program in Cheshire.

Here’s what they found:

A coach saw an incident on September 17 and quickly reported it to school officials.

and quickly reported it to school officials. School officials contacted law enforcement the next day.

Because of a potential conflict of interest, the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office stepped aside.

stepped aside. The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office , through its State Police Detective Unit and Child Protection Unit , took over the case.

, through its and , took over the case. After reviewing the allegations, evidence, and criminal laws (including the state hazing law), prosecutors found no evidence of criminal conduct, including hazing .

. No criminal charges will be filed.

The DA’s office has notified the school of these findings.