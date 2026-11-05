📣 Cheshire, CT Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now

Cheshire has a nice mix of industrial, B2B, and field sales roles right now. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Hanwha Aerospace USA

Hanwha Aerospace USA Location: Cheshire, CT (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead major commercial engine accounts for a global aerospace manufacturer. This role owns complex long-term agreements, pricing, and key customer relationships, so it’s a strong fit if you have 8+ years in aerospace commercial/account/program management and want to drive strategy and revenue.

Employer: Wesco

Location: Cheshire, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.62 – $35.78/hour + commission potential

Work the phones and email with existing customers, upsell related products, and support outside sales. Good for someone with 2–4 years of sales experience, strong computer skills, and an interest in earning more through performance-based incentives.

Employer: Climate Engineering Companies

Location: Cheshire, CT (Connecticut territory)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Salary: Not listed

Outside sales role covering accounts across Connecticut for transport refrigeration and truck/trailer equipment. You’ll manage the full sales cycle, travel your territory daily, and work with internal teams; ideal if you have 2+ years of territory or B2B sales and like being on the road.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on growth paths and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.