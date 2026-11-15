Chesapeake’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and local branches all adding staff. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5253

Walmart Supercenter Location: 632 Grassfield Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23322

Pay: $18 – $31/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-time, mid-shift & closing

Work in the Auto Care Center helping customers with their vehicles while they shop. Comes with strong Walmart benefits, paid education (Live Better U), and room to grow your skills.

Employer: Marshalls (The TJX Companies, Inc.)

Location: 1228 Greenbrier Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA

Pay: $14.75 – $15.25/hour

Type: Full-time

Lead the backroom team: manage truck deliveries, organize stock, and keep merchandise flowing to the sales floor. Good fit if you have retail + some leadership experience and like a fast, organized environment with solid benefits and discounts.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 2544 Bainbridge Blvd, Chesapeake, VA

Type: Full-time

Keep grocery aisles stocked, clean, and customer-ready while providing friendly service. This role is hands-on and active, with lots of time on your feet and clear processes to follow.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Type: Full-time

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, sales, staffing, and coaching the team. Great step if you have a few years of retail leadership and want growth, paid training, and management experience.

Employer: Carrier Enterprise

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Type: Full-time (branch counter role)

Help HVAC contractors at the counter with orders, product questions, and basic technical support. Ideal if you enjoy B2B customer service, learning technical products, and earning performance-based bonuses.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Pay: $12.50 – $16.75/hour

Type: Typically full-time or part-time (varies by store)

Entry-level convenience store role with cash handling, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep. Flexible schedules, training provided, and chances to move up if you like the work.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.