Chesapeake has steady demand for drivers right now, from local home-daily routes to long-haul specialty loads. If you’ve got a CDL (or box truck experience), there are solid options here.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Chesapeake, VA

Type: Full-time, local

Salary: Avg. $79,000/year, about $1,519/week

Move rail freight to customer locations on familiar local routes and be home every day. Activity-based pay with lots of extras (detention, stop pay, holiday pay, safety bonus) plus PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Chesapeake, VA (nationwide OTR lanes)

(nationwide OTR lanes) Type: Full-time, OTR

Salary: Not listed

Run specialized freight hauling wind blades and oversized/heavy-haul loads across the country. Good fit if you have recent OTR Class A experience and want higher-skill, specialized runs with a strong focus on safety and load securement.

Employer: Prime Logistix LLC

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Type: Full-time, local

Pay: Driver: $180/day, Helper: $160/day (up to about $1,200/week with 5 days + tips)

Local 5-day-a-week furniture delivery with no overnights and guaranteed weekly pay plus tips. Two-person teams, so this suits folks with 26' box truck and furniture delivery/installation experience who like customer-facing work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on routes, schedules, and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.