Chesapeake has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and working with tools or cleaning gear. Here are a couple of steady options with benefits and room to grow.

Employer: KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC Location: Chesapeake, VA

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $17.00 per hour

Fast-paced warehouse cleaning role on a 4-day, 10–11 hour shift schedule (day and night shifts available, including weekends). You’ll clean restrooms, break areas, offices, walkways, and totes, and do some deep cleaning while staying on your feet and moving most of the shift. Full-time staff (30+ hours) get medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, pet insurance, and discount perks, plus possible progressive pay raises at some sites.

Employer: City of Chesapeake – Public Works, Facilities Maintenance Division

Location: Chesapeake, VA (all City buildings)

(all City buildings) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $36,416–$48,251 per year, depending on qualifications

Schedule: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday–Friday ; may work extra hours for emergencies

; may work extra hours for emergencies Application window: Open 11/13/2026 – 12/04/2026

Entry-level facilities maintenance role where you assist technicians with building repairs, deliver parts, clean mechanical spaces, and act as a safety observer. Good fit if you have basic skills in plumbing, mechanical, or electrical work, like using hand tools, and want training and a path to Facilities Maintenance Technician I within the City. Requires completion of 10th grade, a valid driver’s license, and comfort with physical work (lifting, kneeling, climbing, working around tools and equipment).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.