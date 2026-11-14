Chesapeake’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around defense and Navy support work. If you’ve got IT skills and a clearance (or can get one), this is a good moment to look.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc. Location: Chesapeake, VA (or Lexington Park, MD)

(or Lexington Park, MD) Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,359 – $182,510

Lead a team of about 10 engineers across cyber defense, cloud, networks, and systems for multiple DoD programs. This role is hands-on and strategic, with work in Zero Trust, DevSecOps, RMF/ATO, and secure architectures across on-prem, hybrid, and cloud.

Employer: M I Technical Solutions, Inc.

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and support SharePoint Online and Power Platform tools for Navy-focused missions. You’ll build custom sites, dashboards, and automations, and you must already hold an active Secret clearance and Security+ (IAT II).

Employer: M I Technical Solutions, Inc.

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with Cisco wireless and network security for enterprise and wireless connectivity projects around the country. Requires Security+, CCNA, and an active DoD Secret clearance; CCNP and prior military experience are a plus.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.