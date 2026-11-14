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💻 Chesapeake VA IT Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Open Now
Chesapeake’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around defense and Navy support work. If you’ve got IT skills and a clearance (or can get one), this is a good moment to look.
Cyber/IT Engineer Lead
- Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.
- Location: Chesapeake, VA (or Lexington Park, MD)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $107,359 – $182,510
Lead a team of about 10 engineers across cyber defense, cloud, networks, and systems for multiple DoD programs. This role is hands-on and strategic, with work in Zero Trust, DevSecOps, RMF/ATO, and secure architectures across on-prem, hybrid, and cloud.
SharePoint Developer with Security Clearance
- Employer: M I Technical Solutions, Inc.
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and support SharePoint Online and Power Platform tools for Navy-focused missions. You’ll build custom sites, dashboards, and automations, and you must already hold an active Secret clearance and Security+ (IAT II).
Network Engineer with Security Clearance
- Employer: M I Technical Solutions, Inc.
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with Cisco wireless and network security for enterprise and wireless connectivity projects around the country. Requires Security+, CCNA, and an active DoD Secret clearance; CCNP and prior military experience are a plus.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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