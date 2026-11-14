📅 Help clear invasive plants at the Dismal Swamp

Join other volunteers for Weed Warrior Weekly at the Historical Village at the Dismal Swamp, 5221 Glencoe Street, Chesapeake, VA 23322.

Date: November 17, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Who: Ages 14+

Volunteers will work together to remove invasive plants and help restore native habitats. Hand tools will be provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own if you prefer.

This is part of the City’s Weed Warrior Weekly events, which are held at different spots around Chesapeake. This session is specifically at the Historical Village at the Dismal Swamp.