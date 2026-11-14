Chesapeake has a steady mix of retail, finance, and healthcare leadership roles right now. If you’ve got people skills and like running the show, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: 1st Franklin Financial Corporation

1st Franklin Financial Corporation Location: Chesapeake, VA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $19.00 – $20.49 per hour

Help run a busy finance branch, manage loans, and lead a small team while working closely with the Branch Manager. Good fit if you have 1–2 years in financial services, strong customer service skills, and want solid benefits plus growth and training.

Employer: Chesapeake Regional Healthcare

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead a key hospital support team handling scheduling, insurance verification, authorizations, and financial clearance. Ideal if you have 5+ years in healthcare revenue cycle, Epic EMR experience, and want to manage a large, multi-function patient access department.

Employer: Not listed (retail store)

Not listed (retail store) Location: Chesapeake, VA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $60,000 – $70,000 per year

Run day-to-day store operations, from staffing and training to inventory, budgeting, and customer service. Good for experienced retail leaders who want full P&L-style responsibility and a clear pay range, with paid time off and openness to applicants with a criminal record.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles open up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.