Chesapeake has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at Chesapeake Animal Services and have an adoption fee of $75.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services

Phone: (757) 382-8080

👉 Meet Sage and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services

Phone: (757) 382-8080

👉 Meet Constantine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services

Phone: (757) 382-8080

👉 Meet Fraiser and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services

Phone: (757) 382-8080

👉 Meet Hermes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services

Phone: (757) 382-8080

👉 Meet Warren and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services

Phone: (757) 382-8080

👉 Meet Odie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services

Phone: (757) 382-8080

👉 Meet Burford and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services

Phone: (757) 382-8080

👉 Meet Carmen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services

Phone: (757) 382-8080

👉 Meet Oogie Boogie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services

Phone: (757) 382-8080

👉 Meet Natasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your home, please consider visiting Chesapeake Animal Services or calling (757) 382-8080 to ask about these sweet felines.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.