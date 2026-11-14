undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Playful Chesapeake Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Chesapeake has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at Chesapeake Animal Services and have an adoption fee of $75.
Sage
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services
- Phone: (757) 382-8080
👉 Meet Sage and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Constantine
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services
- Phone: (757) 382-8080
👉 Meet Constantine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fraiser
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services
- Phone: (757) 382-8080
👉 Meet Fraiser and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hermes
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services
- Phone: (757) 382-8080
👉 Meet Hermes and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Warren
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services
- Phone: (757) 382-8080
👉 Meet Warren and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Odie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services
- Phone: (757) 382-8080
👉 Meet Odie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Burford
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services
- Phone: (757) 382-8080
👉 Meet Burford and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Carmen
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services
- Phone: (757) 382-8080
👉 Meet Carmen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oogie Boogie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services
- Phone: (757) 382-8080
👉 Meet Oogie Boogie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Natasha
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services
- Phone: (757) 382-8080
👉 Meet Natasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your home, please consider visiting Chesapeake Animal Services or calling (757) 382-8080 to ask about these sweet felines.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.