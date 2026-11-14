Looking for a loyal dog in Chesapeake, VA? These adoptable pups are hoping for a safe, loving home and a family to call their own.

Breed: Boxer / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Boxer / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services

Phone: (757) 382-8080

Alvin is a handsome young mix with a striking white and brown coat. He’s waiting at the shelter for someone to give him structure, love, and a comfy place to land.

👉 Meet Alvin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bullmastiff mix

Bullmastiff mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services

Phone: (757) 382-8080

Ziggy is a big, solid boy with that classic Bullmastiff look. If you like large, steady dogs, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Ziggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services

Phone: (757) 382-8080

Mariposa is a young pup with a soft tan-and-white coat. She’s at the perfect age to learn good habits and bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Mariposa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services

Phone: (757) 382-8080

Yanni is a sleek black youngster who’s ready for a fresh start. A bit of training, playtime, and patience will help him shine.

👉 Meet Yanni and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Mixed Breed (Medium) / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services

Phone: (757) 382-8080

Bellissimo has a beautiful brown-and-white coat and a mature, grown-up outlook. She’s looking for a stable home where she can relax and feel safe.

👉 Meet Bellissimo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services

Phone: (757) 382-8080

October Rose is a lovely young black dog with a soft, thoughtful look. She’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and join a caring family.

👉 Meet October Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services

Phone: (757) 382-8080

Suki is a brindle-and-white puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’ll need guidance, play, and consistency from her new people.

👉 Meet Suki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Foxhound / Beagle mix

Foxhound / Beagle mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Chesapeake, VA)

Source description highlights: Came from a hound dog rescue Has lived with a loving family since he was young Not great with kids – he loves them, but will challenge them when they try to tell him what to do Very sweet and walks well Completed a board-and-train with an e-collar , so he has solid obedience Best suited for an adult home that can give him exercise and adventures



George sounds like a wonderful match for an experienced adult who enjoys training, hiking, and keeping a smart hound busy.

👉 Meet George and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Chesapeake, VA area and thinking about adding a dog to your life, please consider one of these pups. Call the listed number or click through to their pages to learn more, visit, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.