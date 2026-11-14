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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Chesapeake
Looking for a loyal dog in Chesapeake, VA? These adoptable pups are hoping for a safe, loving home and a family to call their own.
Alvin
- Breed: Boxer / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services
- Phone: (757) 382-8080
Alvin is a handsome young mix with a striking white and brown coat. He’s waiting at the shelter for someone to give him structure, love, and a comfy place to land.
👉 Meet Alvin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ziggy
- Breed: Bullmastiff mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services
- Phone: (757) 382-8080
Ziggy is a big, solid boy with that classic Bullmastiff look. If you like large, steady dogs, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Ziggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mariposa
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services
- Phone: (757) 382-8080
Mariposa is a young pup with a soft tan-and-white coat. She’s at the perfect age to learn good habits and bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Mariposa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Yanni
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services
- Phone: (757) 382-8080
Yanni is a sleek black youngster who’s ready for a fresh start. A bit of training, playtime, and patience will help him shine.
👉 Meet Yanni and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bellissimo
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services
- Phone: (757) 382-8080
Bellissimo has a beautiful brown-and-white coat and a mature, grown-up outlook. She’s looking for a stable home where she can relax and feel safe.
👉 Meet Bellissimo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
October Rose
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services
- Phone: (757) 382-8080
October Rose is a lovely young black dog with a soft, thoughtful look. She’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and join a caring family.
👉 Meet October Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Suki
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle with white
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Chesapeake Animal Services
- Phone: (757) 382-8080
Suki is a brindle-and-white puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’ll need guidance, play, and consistency from her new people.
👉 Meet Suki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
George
- Breed: Foxhound / Beagle mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Chesapeake, VA)
- Source description highlights:
- Came from a hound dog rescue
- Has lived with a loving family since he was young
- Not great with kids – he loves them, but will challenge them when they try to tell him what to do
- Very sweet and walks well
- Completed a board-and-train with an e-collar, so he has solid obedience
- Best suited for an adult home that can give him exercise and adventures
George sounds like a wonderful match for an experienced adult who enjoys training, hiking, and keeping a smart hound busy.
👉 Meet George and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Chesapeake, VA area and thinking about adding a dog to your life, please consider one of these pups. Call the listed number or click through to their pages to learn more, visit, or start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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