Chesapeake has some solid driving and yard jobs right now, many with steady hours and you home every day. Here are a few worth a look if you like being on the move and working outdoors.

Employer: Depot Connect International (DCI)

Depot Connect International (DCI) Location: Chesapeake, VA (4141 S. Military Hwy, 23321)

Pay: $20–$22/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm

Operate a yard mule moving chassis and ISO tanks around the yard, into the shop, and to heat. Good fit if you have 2+ years yard mule experience, can handle heavy manual work in all weather, and want steady daytime hours plus full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and more).

Employer: GFL – Sewer Technologies Division

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Pay: From $24/hour (higher with experience)

Type: Full-time, home daily

Drive a roll-off truck for a major waste management company, hauling containers from customer sites to disposal facilities. You’ll run local routes, be home every day, and get 15 days PTO, paid holidays, healthcare, 401(k) match, and EAP. Requires CDL A or B and about 1 year of commercial driving or CDL school.

Employer: GFL Environmental Inc.

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Pay: From $24/hour (experience can increase rate)

Type: Full-time, local

Very similar roll-off role with GFL, focused on safe operation, daily pre/post-trip checks, and keeping routes on schedule. You’ll work outside in all weather, lift up to 100 lbs at times, and represent GFL with a clean truck and professional attitude. CDL A or B and 1 year+ experience or CDL school needed.

Employer: Glory Enterprise, Inc.

Location: Chesapeake / Suffolk / Virginia Beach area

Pay: $22–$25/hour , up to 40 hours/week

, Type: Full-time or Part-time (based on availability)

Drive a 26-foot box truck running Amazon Relay loads between fulfillment centers and other sites. Great if you have 1–2 years commercial box truck experience (Amazon Relay preferred), know DOT rules, and are okay with early mornings, evenings, overnights, and weekends. You’ll use the Amazon Relay app, handle pre/post-trip inspections, and keep tight on-time performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—transportation roles in Chesapeake tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.