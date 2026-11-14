Chesapeake is busy keeping power, water, and safety systems running, so skilled trades and techs are in demand. Here are several solid utility and infrastructure roles hiring now.

Employer: MasTec Power Delivery (MasTec Utility Services)

MasTec Power Delivery (MasTec Utility Services) Location: Chesapeake, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on building and maintaining overhead power lines, poles, and related equipment. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years lineman experience and a Class A CDL, and want steady field work with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401k, and employee stock purchase plan.

Employer: VSC Fire & Security, Inc.

Location: Based in Virginia Beach, VA (serving the region, including Chesapeake)

Based in (serving the region, including Chesapeake) Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00 – $29.00+ per hour, overtime eligible

Install and service fire alarms, security, access control, CCTV, and other low-voltage systems. Comes with company vehicle (for eligible roles), paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, life insurance, boot allowance, and NICET test reimbursement, plus room to grow if you’ve got at least a year of commercial systems experience.

Employer: City of Chesapeake

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the city’s water treatment plant, keeping drinking water safe and reliable. Roles are open from Class III to Class I, with different experience levels; you’ll need a valid driver’s license, and if you don’t yet have a Class III license, you must earn it within 2 years of hire.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—utility and infrastructure jobs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.