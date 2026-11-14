Chesapeake’s industrial side is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned tech or ready to work hard in a warehouse. Here are a few strong picks hiring today.

Employer: HII – Mission Technologies Division

HII – Mission Technologies Division Location: Chesapeake, VA (travel to shipyards and bases)

(travel to shipyards and bases) Salary: $61,534 – $75,000/year

Type: Full-time, hourly, non-exempt

Notes: Requires ability to obtain DoD Secret clearance, NDT Level II experience (VT/PT), and 8+ years related experience.

Work on U.S. Navy fleet modernization, doing non-destructive testing and inspections on ship systems and structures. Good fit if you like hands-on technical work, some travel (about 15–25%), and want steady defense-industry experience.

Employer: Amarr Garage Doors / ASSA ABLOY Group

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Salary: $22–$27/hour (plus potential driving and target bonuses)

(plus potential driving and target bonuses) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, ~7:30am–4:00pm

Notes: Heavy lifting 50–75 lbs, non-climate-controlled warehouse, must be 21+ with valid driver’s license and able to meet DOT requirements.

You’ll unload and inspect product, pull and load orders, and sometimes drive a 26' box truck for deliveries. This is a good role if you want steady weekday hours, overtime here and there, and solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, tuition help, and 401(k) with 3% automatic company contribution).

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.