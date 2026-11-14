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Chesapeake
🏥 Chesapeake VA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Support Roles
12 days ago
Chesapeake’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level patient care to advanced clinical roles. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and work in medicine.
Certified Medical Assistant – Family Medicine (Days)
- Employer: Sentara Health
- Location: Chesapeake, VA (Family Medicine Physicians Greenbrier)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8–5
- Pay: $21.69 – $32.14/hour + up to $5,000 sign-on bonus for qualified candidates
- New grads welcome. Certified MA (or RMA/CCMA/EMT-B) required at hire. Mix of hands-on patient care and front/back office work, with strong benefits and tuition help.
Physician – Family Practice / Internal Medicine
- Employer: CompHealth (health system–employed role)
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Flexible schedule: 5x8s or 4x10s, no weekends, 36 clinical + 4 admin hours. Work in an FQHC network along the Virginia coast with APPs and MAs on-site and strong admin support. CompHealth helps with salary negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination.
(Duplicate listing found; this role is listed once here.)
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,909/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days (9A–5P)
- Pay: $2,909 per week (plus stipends for those who qualify)
- Cath Lab Tech role with day-one medical benefits, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and travel/lodging/meals allowances for eligible travelers. Requires 1+ year of experience; no new grads.
Referral Coordinator – Primary Care
- Employer: Chesapeake Regional Healthcare
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Handles outgoing and incoming referrals, prior auths, and scheduling, plus EMR and insurance support. Good fit if you have 2+ years in a medical office, know referrals/billing/coding, and like patient coordination work.
Care Partner – 2 East Ortho
- Employer: Chesapeake Regional Healthcare
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Type: Not stated (hospital bedside role)
- Assist nurses with vital signs, ADLs, blood glucose checks, lab specimens, and unit secretary/clerical tasks. Requires HS diploma/GED and 1 year of healthcare experience; CNA or Care Partner course preferred and current BLS required.
Registered Nurse – Labor & Delivery (Nights, Part-Time)
- Employer: Chesapeake Regional Healthcare
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Type: Part-time, nights
- L&D RN role focused on full-scope inpatient obstetric care. Requires VA or compact RN license, 1 year L&D experience, and BLS/NRP/ACLS (with set timelines to obtain). BSN preferred.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Department (Flexi)
- Employer: Chesapeake Regional Healthcare
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Type: Flexi/PRN
- ED RN role for experienced nurses who want flexible hours. Requires VA or compact RN license, BLS (within 90 days), and typically 1+ year ED or specialty experience; BSN preferred. Includes ACLS and PALS requirements.
Pharmacy IV Technician II
- Employer: Chesapeake Regional Healthcare
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Type: Hospital-based pharmacy role
- Prepares and delivers most IV admixtures for the medical center, manages IV room inventory, and helps oversee controlled substances and audits. Requires registration with the Virginia Board of Pharmacy and national CPhT certification; prior tech experience preferred.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many systems list related roles once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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