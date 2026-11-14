Chesapeake’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level patient care to advanced clinical roles. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and work in medicine.

Employer: Sentara Health

Sentara Health Location: Chesapeake, VA (Family Medicine Physicians Greenbrier)

Chesapeake, VA (Family Medicine Physicians Greenbrier) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8–5

Pay: $21.69 – $32.14/hour + up to $5,000 sign-on bonus for qualified candidates

+ for qualified candidates New grads welcome. Certified MA (or RMA/CCMA/EMT-B) required at hire. Mix of hands-on patient care and front/back office work, with strong benefits and tuition help.

Employer: CompHealth (health system–employed role)

CompHealth (health system–employed role) Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA Type: Full-time

Flexible schedule: 5x8s or 4x10s, no weekends, 36 clinical + 4 admin hours. Work in an FQHC network along the Virginia coast with APPs and MAs on-site and strong admin support. CompHealth helps with salary negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination.

(Duplicate listing found; this role is listed once here.)

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days (9A–5P)

Pay: $2,909 per week (plus stipends for those who qualify)

(plus stipends for those who qualify) Cath Lab Tech role with day-one medical benefits, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and travel/lodging/meals allowances for eligible travelers. Requires 1+ year of experience; no new grads.

Employer: Chesapeake Regional Healthcare

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA Type: Full-time

Handles outgoing and incoming referrals, prior auths, and scheduling, plus EMR and insurance support. Good fit if you have 2+ years in a medical office, know referrals/billing/coding, and like patient coordination work.

Employer: Chesapeake Regional Healthcare

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA Type: Not stated (hospital bedside role)

Not stated (hospital bedside role) Assist nurses with vital signs, ADLs, blood glucose checks, lab specimens, and unit secretary/clerical tasks. Requires HS diploma/GED and 1 year of healthcare experience; CNA or Care Partner course preferred and current BLS required.

Employer: Chesapeake Regional Healthcare

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA Type: Part-time, nights

L&D RN role focused on full-scope inpatient obstetric care. Requires VA or compact RN license, 1 year L&D experience, and BLS/NRP/ACLS (with set timelines to obtain). BSN preferred.

Employer: Chesapeake Regional Healthcare

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA Type: Flexi/PRN

ED RN role for experienced nurses who want flexible hours. Requires VA or compact RN license, BLS (within 90 days), and typically 1+ year ED or specialty experience; BSN preferred. Includes ACLS and PALS requirements.

Employer: Chesapeake Regional Healthcare

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA Type: Hospital-based pharmacy role

Hospital-based pharmacy role Prepares and delivers most IV admixtures for the medical center, manages IV room inventory, and helps oversee controlled substances and audits. Requires registration with the Virginia Board of Pharmacy and national CPhT certification; prior tech experience preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many systems list related roles once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.