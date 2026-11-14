Chesapeake has some solid front-line jobs right now, from calm call centers to busy retail floors and auto bays. Good mix of part-time and full-time with clear hourly pay.

Employer: notifyMD

notifyMD Location: In-office, Chesapeake, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

Category: Call center, customer service (healthcare)

All inbound calls—no cold calling or sales. Great if you like helping patients and medical offices, want paid training, and can work at least one weekend day in a 24/7/365 center.

Employer: notifyMD

notifyMD Location: In-office, Chesapeake, VA

Type: Full-time, overnight

Pay: $17.50/hour

Category: Call center, customer service

Perfect for night owls who want steady hours and full-time perks. You’ll handle inbound calls for medical offices and other clients, with comprehensive paid training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, employee stock ownership, PTO, and more.

Employer: notifyMD

notifyMD Location: In-office, Chesapeake, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

Category: Call center, customer service

Another 100% inbound role with no sales or telemarketing. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can type 35+ WPM, and can work one weekend day. Comes with paid training, PTO, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and health benefits.

Employer: Skechers

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Category: Retail, customer service

Entry-level retail with a flexible schedule and strong employee discounts on shoes, apparel, and accessories. You’ll help customers find the right fit, run the register, and keep the store looking sharp, with room to grow inside a global brand.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 1501 Sams Cir, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Type: Not stated (Sam’s Club typically offers both full-time and part-time)

Not stated (Sam’s Club typically offers both full-time and part-time) Pay: $19.00–$27.00/hour + possible shift premiums

+ possible shift premiums Category: Retail, automotive service

Hands-on role in the Tire & Battery Center, mixing customer service with auto work. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, store discounts, and access to company-paid education (Live Better U). Must be 18+ with a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.