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🚧 Chesapeake VA Construction Jobs – Multiple Skilled Trade Openings
Chesapeake’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for welders, auto body pros, and electricians. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Advanced Marine Welder – Chesapeake
- Employer: Serco
- Location: Chesapeake, VA (supporting U.S. Navy ships in the Norfolk area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range listed at top of employer’s posting (competitive pay + incentives)
Work on U.S. Navy ships doing advanced shipboard welding and fabrication for C5ISR and other systems. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years shipboard welding, can qualify to DoD Secret, and want strong benefits plus steady, mission-focused work.
Body Shop Technician II
- Employer: Lithia & Driveway – Priority Chevrolet Greenbrier Collision Center
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Type: Full-time, flat-rate
- Pay: $22+/hour flat rate, plus production bonuses (based on experience)
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM – no evenings, weekends, or holidays
Perfect for experienced collision techs who want steady daytime hours. You’ll handle body repairs to manufacturer and insurance standards in a busy, professional collision center with incentive pay and full benefits.
Residential Electrical Technician
- Employer: Current Contracting
- Location: Chesapeake, VA 23323
- Type: Full-time (in-person)
- Pay: $20.00–$29.00/hour, about 40 hours/week
Hands-on residential electrical work across Hampton Roads—service calls, installs, and repairs. Great fit if you have 2+ years electrical experience, want to grow into running your own jobs, and like working directly with homeowners.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.