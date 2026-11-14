Chesapeake’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for welders, auto body pros, and electricians. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Serco

Serco Location: Chesapeake, VA (supporting U.S. Navy ships in the Norfolk area)

(supporting U.S. Navy ships in the Norfolk area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range listed at top of employer’s posting (competitive pay + incentives)

Work on U.S. Navy ships doing advanced shipboard welding and fabrication for C5ISR and other systems. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years shipboard welding, can qualify to DoD Secret, and want strong benefits plus steady, mission-focused work.

Employer: Lithia & Driveway – Priority Chevrolet Greenbrier Collision Center

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Type: Full-time, flat-rate

Pay: $22+/hour flat rate , plus production bonuses (based on experience)

, plus production bonuses (based on experience) Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM – no evenings, weekends, or holidays

Perfect for experienced collision techs who want steady daytime hours. You’ll handle body repairs to manufacturer and insurance standards in a busy, professional collision center with incentive pay and full benefits.

Employer: Current Contracting

Location: Chesapeake, VA 23323

Type: Full-time (in-person)

Pay: $20.00–$29.00/hour, about 40 hours/week

Hands-on residential electrical work across Hampton Roads—service calls, installs, and repairs. Great fit if you have 2+ years electrical experience, want to grow into running your own jobs, and like working directly with homeowners.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.