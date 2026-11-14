Chesapeake has a few nice admin roles open right now, from healthcare front desk work to a steady office job in transportation. If you like organizing details and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sentara

Sentara Location: Chesapeake, VA (Advanced Imaging Center at Sentara Greenbrier HealthPlex)

(Advanced Imaging Center at Sentara Greenbrier HealthPlex) Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.88 – $29.18 per hour (market-competitive base pay; range listed for full-time roles, with incentives and differentials possible)

Front desk role in a modern outpatient radiology center, helping patients check in and supporting the imaging team. Sentara highlights a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k)/403(b) with match, PTO, parental leave, tuition help, and more) and a focus on patient comfort and convenience.

Employer: Sentara

Sentara Location: Chesapeake, VA (Advanced Imaging Center at Sentara Greenbrier HealthPlex)

(Advanced Imaging Center at Sentara Greenbrier HealthPlex) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.88 – $29.18 per hour (base pay range for full-time; additional incentives and differentials may apply)

Similar front desk coordinator role, but full-time on the first (day) shift, supporting radiology services and patient flow. Comes with Sentara’s comprehensive benefits, including health coverage, retirement with match, paid leave, tuition assistance, and student debt pay-down options.

Employer: TKO ENTERPRISE LLC

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour, about 40 hours per week

Office manager for a transportation company, handling client and broker communication, driver paperwork, and records like DMV, IFTA tax, and FMCSA. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with Microsoft Office, QuickBooks, and databases, and like keeping operations organized.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.