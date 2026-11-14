Chesapeake neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from home storage to big appliances. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: White wooden desk hutch / cabinet with glass doors

Condition: Not stated, appears used

Location: Dove/Cedar, Chesapeake, VA

Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)

This white wooden cabinet has two glass doors on top and open shelving, making it handy for books, dishes, or display pieces. Great for adding storage above a desk or in a small room.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Frigidaire Affinity washer and dryer set

Condition: Used – good (washer needs repair)

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Source: Facebook Marketplace (Appliances)

This free washer and dryer set could be a great deal if you’re handy:

Washer: Does not spin; owner says it might be an easy, low-cost fix.

Does not spin; owner says it might be an easy, low-cost fix. Dryer: Works great, but you’ll need to bring your own power cord .

Works great, but you’ll need to bring your own . Pickup only: You must be able to move and transport both units.

If you’re comfortable with small repairs or know someone who is, this could save you a lot of money on laundry.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Neighbor Request: Red Christmas Bulb Ornaments

There’s also a neighbor request for red glitter shatter-proof Christmas bulb ornaments (about 2.5 inches, not burgundy) near Willow Point Condominiums, Chesapeake, VA on Nextdoor. They’re hoping someone might give away at least 8 bulbs they no longer need.

If you have extra bulbs to share, you can respond on Nextdoor:

👉 See this post on Nextdoor

Free items tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.