Chesapeake’s industrial side is busy right now, especially around defense and specialty materials. If you like hands-on work and shop-floor problem solving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) Location: Chesapeake, VA (Onsite)

Salary: $23.80–$32.20/hour (likely range, depends on experience)

(likely range, depends on experience) Type: Full-time, regular

Operate CNC machines, plasma burn tables, and overhead cranes to support U.S. defense work. Great fit if you can read blueprints/CAD, have 1+ year machining experience, and want steady, well-paid shop work with strong benefits.

Employer: Kymera International – Thermal Spray Solutions

Location: Chesapeake, VA (Onsite)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, exempt

Lead 10–20 shop employees across thermal spray, machining, and grinding in a high-spec, often aerospace/defense environment. Ideal if you have 5–7+ years manufacturing leadership, know coatings or precision machining, and enjoy driving safety, quality, and continuous improvement.

Employer: Serco

Location: Chesapeake, VA / Norfolk–Newport News shipyards (Onsite)

Salary: $55,549–$92,583/year

Type: Full-time

Senior-level mechanical assembler role working on U.S. Naval Ships and C5ISR systems. Best for folks with 8+ years shipyard experience, strong blueprint skills, and the ability to obtain a DoD Secret clearance who don’t mind heat, tight spaces, and overtime.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Chesapeake’s manufacturing scene tends to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.