Chesapeake has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from on-the-road service sales to remote insurance and corporate merchandising.

Here are a few solid options worth a look:

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Chesapeake, VA (field-based, 1st shift)

(field-based, 1st shift) Type: Full-time

Estimated pay: $45,000–$90,000/year (base + commission)

(base + commission) Why it’s interesting: You’ll manage a local route, build relationships with business customers, and handle first aid and safety products while upselling solutions that help them stay OSHA compliant. Comes with strong benefits, 401(k) with match/ESOP, paid time off, and clear training and growth paths.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Location: Remote – U.S. based (listed for Chesapeake area)

(listed for Chesapeake area) Type: Commission-based, flexible schedule

Salary: Performance-based commissions + bonus opportunities (no base listed)

Performance-based commissions + bonus opportunities (no base listed) Why it’s interesting: 100% remote life insurance sales with a proven national system, one-on-one coaching, and room to grow into leadership. Good fit if you’re self-motivated, want flexibility, and like working with families on financial protection.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 510 Volvo Parkway, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Type: Full-time

Projected salary range: $70,000–$88,000/year

Why it’s interesting: Corporate-side role where you coordinate merchandising projects and communications across stores, working with teams like Merchandising, Pricing, Marketing, and Store Operations. Great if you have 2–3 years in merchandising/project work and want to grow your planning and leadership skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.