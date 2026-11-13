Chesapeake’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in federal contracting and construction. If you’ve got management experience, there are a couple of strong options to check out this week.

Employer: StratasCorp Technologies

StratasCorp Technologies Location: Chesapeake, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $165,000/year

Clearance: Active Secret clearance required

Lead the PMO for multiple large U.S. Navy technology and mission-support contracts. You’ll set program standards, run governance meetings, mentor project managers, and keep complex IT and infrastructure work on time and on budget.

Note: This role is also posted under another LinkedIn link, but it’s the same position, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Insurcomm Restoration | Fortify Companies

Location: Chesapeake, VA (office-based with travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run restoration rebuild projects from inspection through completion, managing $1.5–$2M in annual project volume. You’ll scope losses, work with insurance adjusters, lead subcontractors, and keep budgets and schedules on track, with benefits like health coverage, 401(k) match, PTO, and a vehicle/allowance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles like this tend to open up in clusters.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.