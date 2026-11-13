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🔧 Chesapeake VA Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
Chesapeake has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level cleaning to skilled building maintenance. Good options here if you like staying active and working with your hands.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Chesapeake, VA (mobile, at client sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Clean, polish, and protect cars at customers’ homes or workplaces. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, a valid driver’s license, and the ability to work on your own while giving friendly, professional service.
Porter
- Employer: N&R Dining t/a Burger King
- Location: Chesapeake, VA 23321 (in person)
- Type: Part-time (about 15–20 hours/week, night shift)
- Pay: Up to $60.00 per day
Keep the restaurant clean and safe with sweeping, mopping, fryer and broiler cleaning, and other custodial work. Good fit if you can work independently at night and don’t mind physical tasks like standing, walking, and lifting.
Building Maintenance Engineer
- Employer: Transwestern
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Type: Full-time, First shift
- Salary: Not listed
Skilled role handling HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and general building repairs for commercial properties. You’ll do preventive maintenance, respond to emergencies, and may lead techs or contractors, so 3+ years building maintenance experience and strong system knowledge are important.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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