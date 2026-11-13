Chesapeake has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level cleaning to skilled building maintenance. Good options here if you like staying active and working with your hands.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Chesapeake, VA (mobile, at client sites)

(mobile, at client sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clean, polish, and protect cars at customers’ homes or workplaces. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, a valid driver’s license, and the ability to work on your own while giving friendly, professional service.

Employer: N&R Dining t/a Burger King

Location: Chesapeake, VA 23321 (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (about 15–20 hours/week , night shift)

(about , night shift) Pay: Up to $60.00 per day

Keep the restaurant clean and safe with sweeping, mopping, fryer and broiler cleaning, and other custodial work. Good fit if you can work independently at night and don’t mind physical tasks like standing, walking, and lifting.

Employer: Transwestern

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Type: Full-time , First shift

, Salary: Not listed

Skilled role handling HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and general building repairs for commercial properties. You’ll do preventive maintenance, respond to emergencies, and may lead techs or contractors, so 3+ years building maintenance experience and strong system knowledge are important.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.