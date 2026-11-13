Chesapeake’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around defense and cloud security. If you’ve got clearance and solid IT chops, there are some strong six-figure roles open.

Employer: StratasCorp Technologies

StratasCorp Technologies Location: Chesapeake, VA (travel to FL & HI required)

(travel to FL & HI required) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $165,000 annually

Clearance: Active Top Secret

Lead 24/7 global Navy network operations, including satellite comms, afloat IT, and cloud environments. This is a senior role over MNOC East/West and future FLTNOCs, managing large, distributed teams and high-impact modernization work.

Employer: StratasCorp Technologies

StratasCorp Technologies Location: Chesapeake, VA / Suffolk, VA / Washington, DC metro (up to 25% travel)

(up to 25% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $170,000 – $200,000 annually

Clearance: Active Secret

Design secure, scalable cloud and cyber architectures across hybrid and multi-cloud environments for a large DoD customer. Great fit if you have 15+ years in IT, deep cyber experience, and enjoy setting strategy, roadmaps, and standards for enterprise systems.

Employer: StratasCorp Technologies

StratasCorp Technologies Location: Chesapeake, VA (on-site with some remote options)

(on-site with some remote options) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $160,000 annually

Clearance: Active Secret

Own big-picture modernization for networks, transport, cybersecurity, and C4ISR systems. You’ll shape roadmaps, guide shipboard upgrades and NOC cloud migration, and act as a key technical voice with both engineers and government stakeholders.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flex, travel, and exact tech stack.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.