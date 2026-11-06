🏛️ HARB actions on 3 historic-area properties, Oct 1, 2026

🏛️ The Historic and Architectural Review Board (HARB) met on October 1, 2026 at the Public Safety Operations Center and started at 5:33 p.m. All five members were present, along with staff from the Planning Department, City Attorney’s Office, and Developments and Permits.

The Board first approved the September 3, 2026 meeting minutes by a 5-0 vote. Staff reported seven administrative approvals since that meeting, including a roof-mounted solar project at 1419 Jackson Avenue, which is listed as a non-contributing property in the historic area.

There were no committee or zoning reports, and no updates from the Chesapeake Land Bank (CLBA) because CLBA had not yet met for October. There was no consent agenda.

On the regular agenda, the Board acted on three Certificates of Appropriateness (COAs):

1312 Chesapeake Avenue (PLN-CAPP-2026-081) – request to replace the front door, storm door, and transom window was approved 5-0 .

– request to replace the front door, storm door, and transom window was . 1120 Jackson Avenue (PLN-CAPP-2026-094) – request to install a wheelchair lift on the front porch was approved 5-0 .

– request to install a wheelchair lift on the front porch was . 1016 Park Avenue (PLN-CAPP-2026-104) – request to replace double-hung wood windows with vinyl windows was denied 5-0.

There was no public comment and no legal guidance given during the meeting. The Board adjourned at 6:08 p.m. The minutes were later approved on November 6, 2026.