🚌 Chesapeake, VA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles

Chesapeake’s on-the-move right now, and so is the local job market. If you like being behind the wheel or in the air, there are several solid options hiring across town.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Type: Full-time, local

Pay: Avg. $79,000/year, ~$1,519/week (activity-based pay)

Home-daily intermodal job moving freight from rail yards to customers, with consistent routes, safety bonuses, and PTO from day one. Benefits include medical, dental, vision after 30 days and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Hertz Local Edition

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Type: Likely part-time/variable schedule (not stated)

Pay: $12.77/hour

Drive rental cars between locations and pick up/drop off customers, keeping things moving for a busy rental branch. Good fit if you have a valid driver’s license, a clean record, and can work flexible hours including some nights and weekends.

Employer: Not named (Chicago-based carrier)

Location: Based in Chesapeake, VA – runs in all 48 states

Type: Full-time, OTR, Owner-Operator (1099)

Pay: 88% of weekly gross revenue; stated gross $10,000–$14,000/week

Run OTR reefer freight under the company’s authority with no forced dispatch and experienced dispatch/ELD support. You’ll need your own truck, CDL-A, 2+ years’ experience, and a clean driving record; reefer trailer ownership is preferred but rental is available.

Employer: Not named (Chicago-based carrier)

Location: Chesapeake, VA (OTR from here)

Type: Full-time, OTR, 1099

Pay: $0.75 CPM, paid weekly; about 3,000 miles/week

Drive late-model 2022–2023 Freightliner Cascadias on steady reefer freight with a supportive dispatch team. Requires CDL-A, 2+ years’ experience, a clean record, and comfort with long-haul OTR life.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 500 Volvo Parkway, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Type: Full-time, Corporate Aviation (Aviation – G280 Captain)

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Lead corporate jet operations as Pilot in Command for a Gulfstream G280, handling flight planning, safety, and crew leadership for a Fortune 500 company. Requires ATP or Commercial, 4,000+ total hours, 2,000 multi-engine, 1,000 PIC jet, and 500 PIC in G280, plus a First-Class medical and ability to travel year-round.

If one of these roles fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good driving and aviation jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.