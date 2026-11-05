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Newport News

Long-term I-64 east lane closure removed at Exit 256

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P9Nrn_1Go52qgR00

In Newport News, the long-term lane closure on I-64 east at the Victory Blvd interchange (Exit 256) has been removed after work to improve the acceleration lane from the Victory Blvd northbound on-ramp was finished. Drivers can now use all open lanes through this area. More information: https://t.co/mvRnhdCgD8

This content is adapted from materials provided by VDOT Hampton Roads

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