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Newport News
Long-term I-64 east lane closure removed at Exit 256
6 days ago
In Newport News, the long-term lane closure on I-64 east at the Victory Blvd interchange (Exit 256) has been removed after work to improve the acceleration lane from the Victory Blvd northbound on-ramp was finished. Drivers can now use all open lanes through this area. More information: https://t.co/mvRnhdCgD8
This content is adapted from materials provided by VDOT Hampton Roads
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