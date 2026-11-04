Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Chesapeake

Crash closes I-64 west near Great Bridge

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SgLpb_1GlHehmJ00

All westbound lanes and the Express Lane on I-64 near Great Bridge (exit 292) in Chesapeake are closed due to a crash. Drivers should expect delays and use other routes. More information: https://t.co/92PzvWXeHh

This content is adapted from materials provided by VDOT Hampton Roads

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments