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Chesapeake
Crash closes I-64 west near Great Bridge
2 days ago
All westbound lanes and the Express Lane on I-64 near Great Bridge (exit 292) in Chesapeake are closed due to a crash. Drivers should expect delays and use other routes. More information: https://t.co/92PzvWXeHh
This content is adapted from materials provided by VDOT Hampton Roads
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