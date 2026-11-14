Chesapeake Beach has a few solid retail spots open right now, all at the same busy CVS location. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with room to grow into leadership.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Chesapeake Beach, MD

Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $22.00/hour

Deadline: Application window expected to close 01/12/2027

This is a front-of-store role: helping customers, running the register, stocking shelves, and supporting photo/beauty and sometimes pharmacy. Good fit if you’re 16+, like staying busy on your feet, and want benefits even as a part-timer (dental, vision, discounts, and more, based on eligibility).

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Chesapeake Beach, MD

Type: Full-time (~30 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.00 – $34.00/hour

Deadline: Application window expected to close 01/12/2027

Lead store operations: staffing, training, inventory, sales, and customer service under the Store Manager. Great if you have retail leadership experience, can work a flexible schedule (some early, late, weekends), and want full-time benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement options (based on eligibility).

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Chesapeake Beach, MD

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00 – $26.00/hour

Deadline: Application window expected to close 01/12/2027

Key holder role where you run the store when managers aren’t on site: supervise crew, handle customer issues, and keep shelves stocked and displays set. Good step up if you’ve been a retail supervisor and want steady hours plus full-time benefits.

If any of these sound right for you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.