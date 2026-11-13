Downtown Cherryville will host a Who-Ville themed holiday event on Friday, December 4 from 6:00–10:00 PM. Families can enjoy the Who-Bilation Tree Lighting at 6:00 PM, visits with the Grinch and Santa, rides down Mt. Crumpit, the Snow-Mazing area, the Who-Ville Express, a Grinch-Mas Tree bounce house, shopping with downtown merchants and holiday village vendors, music and dancing with Thing One and Thing Two, and food and treats. The event is presented by CaroMont Health.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cherryville Main Street Program