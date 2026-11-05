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Cherryville
Bam’s Seafood Shack opens in downtown Cherryville
6 days ago
Bam’s Seafood Shack, a local takeout seafood restaurant, is now open in downtown Cherryville at 116 W. First Street in the Cherryville Main Street Program district, offering seafood options including shrimp, flounder, catfish, and more.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Cherryville Chamber of Commerce
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