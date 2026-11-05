📅 Men’s Health & Sports Trivia Night in Cherry Hill

Join Mayor Fleisher and members of Town Council for a fun Men’s Health & Sports Trivia Night on Thursday, November 12, 2026 in Cherry Hill, NJ 08002.

The event is hosted by Richard (Rich) Glazer, a Cherry Hill resident and retired professional sports agent with over 25 years of experience representing well-known pro athletes. The evening will also include a physician spotlight from Jefferson Health, mixing health info with friendly competition.

There will be light refreshments for attendees.

Registration is strongly encouraged for this event.

If you enjoy sports, trivia, or want to learn more about men’s health in a relaxed setting, this is a good one to put on your calendar.