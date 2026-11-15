Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) bounces to the outside for extra yards during the Bulldogs’ 48-21 win over the Missouri Tigers in Sanford Stadium on November 14, 2026. By Dave Quick

It would have been only natural for newly top-ranked Georgia to feel the effects of a letdown after dismantling then-No. 10 Ole Miss in Oxford last week.

That didn’t happen on Saturday, nor would head coach Kirby Smart have allowed it.

Gunner Stockton completed 18 of 24 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another on Saturday as Georgia pummelled No. 22 Missouri 48-21 in Southeastern Conference play and inched closer to a sixth consecutive SEC title game appearance.

And still, Smart had already flushed the win by the time he reached the podium.

“We’ve got to keep getting better,” Smart said after improving his personal record against Missouri to 9-0. “We’re about to go play a really, really good, hot team (South Carolina) on the road and then who knows what else we have ahead of us. We’ve done a lot of good things in November, but this team will be measured by November and months afterward. We have to stay levelheaded and get better.”

Nate Frazier rushed for 72 yards and three scores and Isiah Canion hauled in four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown for Georgia (9-1, 7-1 SEC), which won its third straight game by double-digits and earned its 11th straight win over Missouri.

Saturday marked Canion’s first production since a six-yard catch against Western Kentucky on Sept. 12. The Georgia Tech transfer’s return after dealing with a bone bruise in his right leg should give Stockton another reliable target on a roster that already boasts an embarrassment of riches.

“(Isiah) is a great kid,” Smart said. “He works really hard. It’s important to him. Nobody’s been more frustrated with the injury than him. It’s one of these that you’ve got to be really patient with. I think it frustrated him, but he never lost confidence. I’m proud of him.”

Austin Simmons was 17-for-25 for 175 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw an interception for Missouri (6-4, 3-4), which dropped its third game in four tries.

Georgia pushed its commanding 31-7 halftime lead to 34 points after Peyton Woodring made a 40-yard field goal and Frazier rushed for a 3-yard touchdown on the Bulldogs’ first two drives of the second half.

Missouri briefly stopped the bleeding with an 11-play, 74-yard scoring drive, finished off with Simmons’ 11-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Olugbode.

After backup quarterback Ryan Puglisi tossed a 29-yard pass to Talyn Taylor, Chauncey Bowens ran in a 5-yard score to make it 48-14.

Simmons threw his third touchdown with 5:15 left in the fourth, finding Kenric Lanier II for a 2-yard score to cut the deficit to 27.

Since his three-turnover game in Georgia’s shocking loss to Auburn, Stockton has thrown for five touchdowns and rushed for two more. While the veteran won’t say the Oct. 17 defeat made the team better, he’d agree that it helped sparked a dominating three week-stretch.

“We're playing pretty good. I feel like we're executing pretty well,” Stockton said. “We definitely need to get better in some areas, but there's always room to improve and to get better, and I thought today we went out and executed pretty well. … I wouldn't say (the Auburn loss made us better). You don't want to lose, but I think we never want to feel that feeling again in this stadium. I thought everybody kind of came out and played how they could play.”

On the game’s first play from scrimmage, Simmons’ pass was picked off by Raylen Wilson and returned to Missouri’s 7-yard line. Two plays later, Frazier went four yards for a touchdown to give Georgia a 7-0 lead.

The first interception of Wilson’s four-year career set the tone for a game that was decided in the first 15 minutes.

“It was huge,” Smart said of Wilson’s pick. “When you play on the road, I think you try to seize momentum. They were probably trying to seize it taking a shot on the first play and Raylen made a nice play. … When we’re efficient and we play complementary football, we’ve got a good football team. But it’s not about where we are now. It’s really about where we can go.”

The Tigers went three-and-out on their next drive, leading to Stockton’s 33-yard pass to Canion and the senior quarterback’s 8-yard rushing score to double the margin with 10:38 left in the opening quarter.

Georgia answered Missouri’s third punt with an 11-play, 87-yard drive that was punctuated with Frazier’s 3-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 21-0.

Georgia outgained Missouri 158-28 in the first quarter, holding Simmons to negative-four passing yards.

Woodring drilled a 41-yarder to make it 24-0 at the 10:46 mark of the second quarter.

The Tigers’ fourth punt was followed by Stockton’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Canion.

Missouri finally pieced together a positive drive, as Simmons connected with Kayden Lee for 34 yards before finding Naeshaun Montgomery for a 15-yard touchdown pass, cutting the deficit to 31-7 at halftime.