ATLANTA (AP) — Tylis Jordan scored 17 points, and Victor Valdes hit the go-ahead free throw with one second remaining and Georgia Tech survived UNC Asheville 75-74 on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets (4-0) trailed 32-25 at halftime and were down by as many as 11 in the second half before rallying.

Courtland Muldrew’s 3-pointer put Georgia Tech ahead 65-63 with 3:14 remaining, but Khayri Dunn answered from deep to give UNC Asheville the lead right back. Jordan later tied the game at 66 with a free throw.

Georgia Tech built a 74-71 advantage in the final seconds before Connor Dubsky hit a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining to tie it. Valdes was fouled with one second left and made the first of two free throws for the winning point.

Jordan added seven rebounds, while Jackson Fields finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Kam Craft scored 13 points and made four 3-pointers, and Kaiden Bailey added 11 off the bench.

Myles Mayfield led UNC Asheville (2-3) with 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Dunn and Dubsky each scored 11.

Georgia Tech overcame 37% shooting by grabbing 19 offensive rebounds and holding a 45-37 advantage on the glass.

Up next

Georgia Tech: Hosts Norfolk State on Tuesday.

UNC Asheville: Hosts Tennessee Tech this Wednesday.

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