This photo provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Office shows authorities responding to a shooting at the Jamil Temple event center, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Columbia, S.C. Photo made with a smartphone. By Adam Myrick - Lexington County Sheriff's Office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A deputy working security at a gun show in South Carolina fatally shot someone who fired on him Saturday, authorities said.

The Lexington County deputy was taken into surgery and was in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office did not release any additional information about the shooting at the Jamil Temple, where the South Carolina Arms Collector Association was holding the gun and knife show. The group did not immediately respond to an email and phone call seeking comment.

According to the rules for the gun show, posted on its website, loaded weapons are banned except for on-duty police officers, and all weapons must have their actions secured.

The Jamil Temple is owned by the Shriners and is frequently rented out for gun shows, jewelry expos, roller derbies and other events.