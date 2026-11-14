Trump administration blames ‘overloaded’ systems for ground stop after FAA lets flights resume

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration officials said Friday that new technology being added to the nation’s air traffic control system overloaded antiquated parts of it and caused “intermittent” communications and radar gaps, leading to the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years.

It was lifted in the evening after a five-hour stretch when most flights were not allowed to take off from airports in the U.S.

Thousands of flights and potentially over a million travelers were affected. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin told reporters at the White House that no one was in any danger as more than 3,000 flights were safely landed. But Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said he could not guarantee it wouldn’t happen again.

Mullin said the FAA was installing “new equipment, new technology” and “it was overwhelming the older system.” There appeared to be no indication of a cyberattack, he said.

A limited number of domestic flights began departing late Friday after the ground stop was lifted, but it will likely take days for airlines to fully recover because so many planes and crews were out of position. Officials said they think the system will be back to normal in time to handle the Thanksgiving travel rush.

Microsoft says services fully restored after hourslong global outage

Microsoft said Saturday that services were fully restored after a massive outage that lasted for hours.

“We have completed our efforts to address the underlying issue of the incident and restored service to the remaining impacted customers and regions,” the company said in an update on X.

Users reported that Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot, were interrupted. Downdetector, an online tracker, said it received outage reports from users in more than 70 countries and territories.

The outage affected governments, courts, healthcare services, businesses, airlines and banks in many places. Governments including those of Japan, Singapore and Australia reported that the hourslong episode had impacted some of their operations.

Over 430 million people use Microsoft 365 apps, Microsoft said on its website. Problems started appearing around midday Thursday in the U.S.

Kreiss-Tomkins becomes first Democrat since 1998 elected governor in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters have elected a Democrat for governor for the first time since 1998, part of a national midterm elections wave that gave the party sweeping wins in state governments across the country.

Former state lawmaker Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins defeated three Republicans, including one endorsed by President Donald Trump. His victory means Democrats will control the governor's office in 30 states, including several they flipped after years of Republican control in places such as Iowa, Georgia, Ohio and Texas.

Kreiss-Tomkins, often referred to as JKT, completed a political comeback three years after leaving the state House. He traveled throughout Alaska to build his coalition and focused on affordability, advocated for full funding of public schools and called for all oil and gas producers to pay corporate income tax. He also sought a moratorium on new data centers until state lawmakers pass regulations for their development.

He said Alaska had become “broken” under eight years of outgoing Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy and needed a change. He cited among other issues a state ferry system that he said has been left in shambles, with routes to many communities cut drastically. The ferry is a key mode of transportation for southeast Alaska communities not connected by roads, some of which also have limited air service.

Kreiss-Tomkins, 37, emphasized a willingness to work across party lines and said he wanted a Cabinet with Republicans, Democrats and independents.

Alaska voters reject ballot measure seeking to repeal open primaries, ranked voting system

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters have rejected the latest attempt to repeal the state’s system of open primaries and ranked choice voting in general elections.

The ballot measure, decided as part of the Nov. 3 election, marked the second time in two years that voters have rejected attempts to overturn the system and revert to partisan primaries and to general elections in which just one candidate can be selected. The measure also would have repealed some campaign disclosure rules.

Voters in 2020 narrowly adopted the new system, which was used for the first time in 2022. Supporters of open primaries and ranked voting say it gives voters more choices and forces candidates to build a broader coalition of support. They also say it’s had a moderating effect on the state Legislature, which has been governed under bipartisan coalitions in recent years.

Opponents, including President Donald Trump, say it’s confusing. He has railed against the system for years. Elon Musk was among the donors trying to the repeal effort.

Ruth Hall, deputy campaign manager for the successful No on 2 campaign, said in a statement that the win was decisive.

With shifting Iran rhetoric following US elections, Trump leaves Mideast in limbo about path ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has had a lot to say about his thinking on the way ahead in the Iran war since Republicans were trounced in last week's midterm elections.

In exchanges with reporters, broadcast interviews and social media posts since Election Day, he's somehow managed to back away from carrying out additional strikes while also backing away from the prospect of additional talks with the Islamic Republic's negotiators on ending the 8-month-old conflict.

The president acknowledged on the day after the midterms that the war and the global economic tumult it's caused were partly to blame for Republicans' electoral losses, while maintaining it was the right thing to do.

Then, at the start of this week, he huddled with Qatar's prime minister at the White House and afterward told reporters that he believed it was highly unlikely he'd need to order new major strikes on Iran, declaring that the war “militarily is effectively over.”

But by Thursday, he was again raising questions about whether he needed to rush to find an endgame. He declared that the U.S. no longer needs a deal with Tehran and brusquely directed Vice President JD Vance — who served as his chief negotiator in earlier peace talks with Iran — to shift his attention to the administration's domestic anti-fraud campaign.

Canada’s Carney reports progress in trade talks with Trump as he expands ties with Asia

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Saturday that he had a lengthy conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump and senior administration officials before leaving for Europe and Asia and that the two countries are making progress toward a trade deal after negotiations collapsed in August.

The comments came as Carney announced that Canada had substantially concluded free-trade negotiations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a bloc of nearly 700 million people, and completed separate negotiations with the Philippines. Both agreements are part of Canada’s efforts to reduce its dependence on the United States during Trump’s trade war.

Carney was in the Philippine capital ahead of a key three-day summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and their Asian and Western counterparts that starts Sunday.

“I had quite a long, substantive conversation with President Trump just before leaving for this trip,” Carney told reporters in Manila. “We are making progress. There is the possibility of a deal, a bilateral deal. But we’re not yet there.”

Carney said U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Trump’s new White House chief of staff, Stephen Miller, also participated in the call.

Pope's visit to hub of Afro-Peruvian community casts spotlight on African slave trade to Peru

ZAÑA, Peru (AP) — When Susana Baca, the Latin Grammy-winning Afro-Peruvian singer, serenaded Pope Leo XIV upon his arrival in Peru, it was a sign that the visit would provide an unparalleled spotlight on the culture that grew out of the African slave trade in this country.

Baca was also Peru’s first Black Cabinet minister, and she became a leading figure in the campaign to end the discrimination that has long made second-class citizens of Black Peruvians and Peru’s Indigenous peoples.

The U.S.-born Leo, whose own family tree includes enslaved people and slave owners, is expected to highlight Peru’s African-descended community when he visits the hub of Afro-Peruvian culture on Saturday in the city of Zaña.

Leo will lead a prayer meeting at the sanctuary of St. Turibius of Mogrovejo in Zaña, where he often visited to pray while he was bishop of nearby Chiclayo.

In the 16th century, Mogrovejo was the first archbishop of Lima. He defended the rights of Indigenous and enslaved people and was known for having confirmed St. Martin de Porres, the first Black saint of the Americas and the patron saint of racial harmony, social justice and people of multiracial backgrounds.

The Nvidia scandal is heightening America's AI rivalry with China ahead of Trump's visit

HONG KONG (AP) — Well before reports emerged that former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, the advanced chips made by his company were at the center of the race between the U.S. and China to dominate artificial intelligence.

The scandal now threatens to intensify that rivalry.

As President Donald Trump prepares to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week in China, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in Congress are seizing on the affair to press for tighter restrictions on technology exports to protect America's edge.

“The scandal, in many ways, encapsulates the rivalry, where concerns around national security, export control, and foreign policy get intertwined,” said Lian Jye Su, a chief analyst at London-based technology research and advisory group Omdia.

At the heart of the competition to build the most advanced artificial intelligence is the race to access the most powerful AI chips. U.S.-led restrictions have barred China from getting the world’s most advanced AI chips, a strategy that has led Beijing to accuse the U.S. of pursuing an AI monopoly.

Democrats try out a strange new emotion at post-midterms What's Next conference — hope

DENVER (AP) — When Democrats started planning a post-midterms conference in Denver months ago, political consultant Stephanie Valencia figured it would be more of the same — a bunch of strategists poring over the latest results and plotting a path forward in a country dominated by President Donald Trump.

She never expected that her party would still be celebrating what they consider a dream election, where they won virtually every contested race, flipped U.S. Senate seats in Mississippi and South Carolina, turned Texas blue and won big majorities in Congress.

"I did not expect to be coming here with so much hope,” said Valencia, the co-founder of Equis, which researches Latino voters. “For the first time we can see the outlines of a post-Trump era.”

Democrats spent two days chewing over their future at the What's Next conference and trying to deal with the fact that it looks, for a moment at least, quite bright. Suddenly, anything seemed possible for a party that's become more accustomed to hand-wringing than fist-pumping. Speakers tossed around the word “supermajority.” One data analyst casually discussed pushing for 60 seats in the Senate and displayed a slide suggesting there were winnable races in places like Missouri and Utah.

“Everybody's happy about the results, but everybody's looking over their shoulder saying, ‘Can we really be happy about this?’” quipped former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, one of several potential presidential candidates who attended. He urged the party to celebrate while not taking future wins for granted.

Trump is taking Elon Musk on his Asia trip, but he plans to avoid talking about Nvidia scandal

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to take the world's wealthiest man, Elon Musk, with him next week when he travels to the Philippines and China.

As the head of SpaceX and Tesla, Musk has economic and national security interests that make him a valuable adviser to Trump, according to administration officials who insisted on anonymity as a condition for previewing the president's plans on a Friday call with reporters.

The journey comes as the fallout spreads from Jensen Huang being ousted as the CEO of Nvidia for having an extramarital affair with an alleged agent of the Chinese government. Beijing denies that Alice Huang is a spy. Her company Megaspeed was accused last year of shipping Nvidia's advanced computer chips into China.

But Trump does not plan to confront Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the matter and administration officials do not expect Chinese retaliation for any follow-up actions to prohibit China from smuggling or using advanced computer chips, officials told reporters.

The administration believes the situation with Nvidia should not have any bearing on the trip, as the U.S. does not make its use of export controls subject to negotiations with foreign countries. Trump's aides are discussing the possibility of closing loopholes in existing trade measures, including the use of export licensing and preventing the ability of Chinese firms to use advanced chips over the internet through remote access.