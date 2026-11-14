West Georgia Wolves (0-3) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-2)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a win over Charleston Southern.

Charleston Southern finished 15-17 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Buccaneers gave up 80.1 points per game while committing 21.8 fouls last season.

West Georgia finished 3-4 in UAC action and 4-11 on the road last season. The Wolves averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 12.9 second-chance points and 4.0 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.