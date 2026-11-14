UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-0)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts UNC Asheville after Tylis Jordan scored 27 points in Georgia Tech's 85-71 victory against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

Georgia Tech went 11-20 overall with a 10-9 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Yellow Jackets averaged 15.8 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

UNC Asheville finished 15-17 overall with a 4-9 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 11.4 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 1.3 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.