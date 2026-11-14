With shifting Iran rhetoric following US elections, Trump leaves Mideast in limbo about path ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has been all over the map as he's articulated his thinking about the Iran war since last week's midterm elections. He's backed away from additional strikes on Iran — but also from additional talks. On Monday, Trump suggested the war was partly to blame for Republican losses and said the conflict "militarily is effectively over." By Thursday, he dismissed the need for a deal with Iran, redirecting Vice President JD Vance to focus on domestic issues. Trump's shifting tone adds uncertainty to the conflict's future. Meanwhile, U.S. officials say the decision on how to proceed rests with Trump, who remains confident in his economic strategy against Iran.

Alaska voters reject ballot measure seeking to repeal open primaries, ranked voting system

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters have rejected a ballot measure seeking to repeal the state’s unique system of open primaries and ranked choice voting in general elections. Voters during the Nov. 3 election were asked for the second time in two years whether to repeal the system and certain campaign disclosure rules. They narrowly approved adopting the system in 2020, and it was used for the first time two years later. Supporters of open primaries and ranked voting say it invites competition and gives voters more choices. Opponents, including President Donald Trump, say it’s confusing.

Canada’s Carney reports progress in trade talks with Trump as he expands ties with Asia

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada and the U.S. are making progress on a trade deal after talks collapsed in August. Carney was in the Philippine capital on Saturday ahead of a key three-day summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and their Asian and Western counterparts. He says he spoke with President Donald Trump and senior officials before leaving for Europe and Asia. His aim is to reduce Canada's reliance on the U.S. amid Trump's trade war. Canada suspended negotiations in August due to U.S. demands. The countries have resumed discussions, with a focus on reducing tariffs on key sectors like steel and aluminum.

Pope's visit to hub of Afro-Peruvian community casts spotlight on African slave trade to Peru

ZAÑA, Peru (AP) — Pope Leo XIV is putting the spotlight on Afro-Peruvians during a visit to a hub of their community. Leo will lead a prayer meeting at the sanctuary of St. Turibius of Mogrovejo in Zaña, where he often visited to pray while he was bishop of nearby Chiclayo. In the 16th century, Mogrovejo was the first archbishop of Lima. He defended the rights of Indigenous and enslaved people and was known for having confirmed St. Martin de Porres, the first Black saint of the Americas and the patron saint of racial harmony, social justice and people of multiracial backgrounds.

Trump, Xi and Putin plan an unprecedented joint meeting on the sidelines of APEC, White House says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leaders of the United States, China and Russia are set to meet next week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China. This unprecedented gathering of Presidents Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin comes amid complex relations between their countries. But analysts say expectations are low that the talks will lead to major breakthroughs. Trump has embraced Xi after a trade truce and sought to build ties with Putin despite ongoing tensions. Trump does plan on discussing the Iran war with Xi and Putin, but will steer away from discussing Ukraine, a U.S. official says.

UN chief says 'immediate and drastic' emissions cuts needed to avert climate change catastrophe

ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres says the world must immediately and drastically cut fossil fuel emissions to avert the most catastrophic effects of climate change. Speaking to reporters Friday at the U.N.'s climate summit in Turkey, he said global warming contributes to geopolitical instability by driving hunger and displacement, pushing countries into debt and fueling competition for land and water. He urged the world to “follow the science” and face hard facts. “You cannot build peace on a burning planet,” he said. World leaders are trying to reach consensus on actions to address climate change and help vulnerable countries.

Supreme Court will consider Trump’s executive order suspending asylum access at the southern border

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to consider President Donald Trump’s executive order suspending asylum access at the southern border. The Trump administration wants the high court to overturn lower court decisions that found the ban unlawful. Federal law allows people to seek asylum if they fear persecution, but the executive branch decides whether to grant it. The administration argues the ban is necessary to reduce migrant flow. The ACLU says the order illegally bypasses protections passed by Congress. The asylum ban is part of a series of immigration restrictions Trump introduced upon returning to office in 2025.

Bessent blames Lutnick's Commerce Department for not restricting Nvidia chip exports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says he was frustrated with the Commerce Department’s delay in placing restrictions on Nvidia chip exports to a company with alleged ties to China. Bessent said on CNBC Friday that his department, along with the departments of State and Defense and the U.S. Trade Representative, were in favor of adding Singapore-based Megaspeed International to an export control list for months but that the Commerce Department was in charge of the matter. Bessent’s comments were an unusually public rebuke of the Commerce Department, which oversees U.S. government controls over exports of sensitive, high-tech goods.

Rubio says further US military action is not needed against economically weakened Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says further U.S. military action against Iran is unnecessary because the economic pain inflicted on a weakened Islamic Republic is so great. The U.S. military has intercepted two Iranian attack drones headed toward Bahrain. Iran's Revolutionary Guard has claimed it struck a U.S. radar system in Bahrain, but this couldn't be independently verified. Iran also reports a tanker struck a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz. In Iran, thousands mourned 350 unidentified soldiers from the Iran-Iraq war. In Gaza, a 9-month-old boy died from hypothermia, raising concerns about the winter ahead. And Iran told the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog that discussions on monitoring cannot proceed while the country faces military threats.

'TrumpCare' and commemorative plaques — how Democrats are pitching dealmaking with the president

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats who swept into power fueled by voter backlash to President Donald Trump are now pitching ways to collaborate with the Republican in the White House. They are playing to Trump's love of making deals to propel their agenda. New Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed has suggested “TrumpCare,” a golden insurance card with universal healthcare, dangling the president’s name on the ambitious Democratic proposal. Texas Sen.-elect James Talarico says Trump could go down in history like Lyndon B. Johnson, who was seen as a master of congressional dealmaking. It's a political as well as practical strategy, and a way to try to avoid having Trump just veto all their ideas.