Atlanta Hawks (7-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1-12, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays Atlanta looking to end its five-game home losing streak.

The Bucks are 1-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.8 rebounds. Kel'el Ware leads the Bucks with 6.5 boards.

The Hawks have gone 7-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks third in the NBA scoring 17.6 fast break points per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 4.7.

The Bucks score 106.2 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 116.8 the Hawks give up. The Hawks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 46.2% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is averaging 21.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Bucks. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Dyson Daniels is scoring 9.5 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 1-9, averaging 102.3 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 116.2 points, 44.1 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: None listed.

Hawks: Henri Veesaar: out for season (acl), Mouhamed Gueye: out (foot), Asa Newell: out (toe), Keshon Gilbert: out (knee), Kingston Flemings: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.