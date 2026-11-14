Nolan Shakar on the quarterback keeper By Greg Spell

CANTON — Through 12 minutes, Sequoyah and Walnut Grove were deadlocked 3-3.

It was uncharacteristic start for the Chiefs, who rolled to a second consecutive region championship and had won seven straight games heading into the Class AAAAAA postseason opener.

However, Sequoyah’s struggles were short-lived, and it scored 38 unanswered points to blow past Walnut Grove and win 41-3 on Friday night at Skip Pope Stadium.

“I just thought we made some good adjustments at halftime, and I thought we did a better job, offensively, in the second half,” Chiefs coach James Teter said. “We struggled there in the beginning. Some of that is a product of us not being focused, and some of that is a product of (Walnut Grove) being very well-coached.”

The scouting report on Walnut Grove was a hard-playing, sound fundamental team, and that showed in Friday’s first-round contest. Veteran coach Robert Andrews’ Warriors made the Chiefs work for it.

“They are just so well-coached,” Teter said. “(Andrews) does a great job, and they gave us fits there for a while.”

Walnut Grove forced turnovers on Sequoyah’s first two drives of the game, and after tying the game at 3-all late in the first quarter, it recovered a surprise onside kick. All of a sudden, the momentum was on the visitors’ sideline despite interceptions on back-to-back drives by Jay Streeter and Asa Goings.

It wasn’t there for long, though, as Sequoyah’s defense showed why it’s among the top units in the state. The Chiefs did not allow the Warriors into opposing territory for the remainder of the first half. Touchdowns from Brayden Wilbur and Luca Lopez, along with a 29-yard field goal by Leif Hansen put them ahead 20-3 at halftime.

“We had to find a way to stay calm,” Teter said about the message between the first and second quarters. “We told them at the pregame meal that they are in the playoffs, so everybody is good. Everybody is going to give you their best. We knew this was going to happen, but we just have to play better, and we can’t turn the ball over.”

It took just two plays for Sequoyah to extend its lead in the second half as quarterback Nolan Shakar scrambled for a 12-yard touchdown. Its defense countered by forcing Walnut Grove’s sixth punt before the offense ventured on an eight-play, 63-yard drive that ended in a 10-yard touchdown run by Trace Washington.

Washington put his explosiveness on display on the Chief’s ensuing drive, going 57 yards for a touchdown to reach what would be the final score.

It was the same recipe Sequoyah used all year. Its defense locked the opponent down, while the offense created separation on the scoreboard.

“Our defense kept us in it,” Teter said. “They gave us a chance to get the lead there and work on building it up.”

Sequoyah will host Woodward Academy next Friday night for a chance to make its third consecutive state quarterfinals appearance. The Chiefs and War Eagles (7-4) last met in 2024, with the former winning 35-20 at Colquitt Stadium.

Woodward Academy beat Hughes 24-21 in Friday’s first-round matchup.