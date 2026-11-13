Paddle Georgia 2027, set for June 18-25, will begin in the heart of the Okefenokee Swamp and continue 95 miles down the Suwannee River into Florida. More than 300 paddlers are expected to make the seven-day journey. By Georgia Rivers/Special

In a celebration of the Okefenokee Swamp’s recent induction as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, over 300 canoeists and kayakers will take to the swamp next June as part of Georgia Rivers’ Paddle Georgia 2027.

The annual seven-day river sojourn will take adventurers from the heart of the Okefenokee Swamp at Okefenokee State Park and down some 95 miles of the Suwannee River into Florida.

The trip is set for June 18-25, running from Fargo, Georgia to Live Oak, Florida.

“Because of the World Heritage Site designation, the world will soon come to the Okefenokee and surrounding areas in even greater numbers,” said Georgia Rivers Executive Director Rena Ann Peck, “We felt there was no better way to celebrate this milestone in Okefenokee history than to begin our 22nd annual Paddle Georgia in the swamp.”

This July in Busan, South Korea, a delegation of swamp supporters, including Georgia Rivers, was on hand to support designation of the swamp as a World Heritage Site. The swamp is the first World Heritage Site in Georgia and the 27th such site in the U.S., joining places like the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and the Great Smoky Mountains.

In designating the Okefenokee as a World Heritage Site, UNESCO noted the swamp’s global significance as one of the largest and most intact ecosystems in North America - home to 856 plant species, 48 mammal species, 238 bird species, 39 fish species and 90 reptile and amphibian species. The swamp, a 438,000-acre wetland, forms the headwaters of both the St. Marys and Suwannee rivers.

The unique wilderness journey will start at Georgia’s Okefenokee State Park traversing some five miles of the Okefenokee Wilderness Canoe Trail within the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refugee before continuing down the Suwannee River.

Paddlers will float down the cypress and tupelo-lined Suwannee River Wilderness Canoe Trail through Fargo and then into Florida. In Florida, the blackwater Suwannee winds between snow-white sandbars and limestone bluffs, past riverside springs and surprisingly, even over a short section of Class II whitewater.

Participants will camp or lodge for four nights at Okefenokee State Park and the associated Suwannee River Eco Lodge in Fargo before moving on for four nights at the Spirit of Suwannee Music Park, an 800-acre event venue with campground and rental cabins nestled along the Suwannee River near Live Oak.

Participants will travel about 14 miles daily on the river and have multiple opportunities to learn about the swamp and Suwannee River. Nightly educational programs, visits to historic sites and area attractions, catered meals, opportunities to engage in river cleanups and water quality testing programs and some of the most boisterous water battles ever seen round out the week.

“Our participants call it summer camp for adults and families,” said Paddle Georgia Coordinator Joe Cook, “It’s an environmental education adventure for everyone, and our hope is that everyone who participates will return home to take action to protect their local rivers and streams.”

The event is organized to connect people with Georgia's rivers and raise funds to protect those rivers. Georgia Rivers was a leader in the coalition that recently prevented a heavy mineral sands mine from beginning operation near the swamp and remains committed to protecting the swamp from future threats.

Registration for the event is set to open in early February with fees ranging from $70-$480 with discounts available for families and children. Meal fees will range up to $460 for the week depending on which meal plans are chosen. Two, three and four-day paddling options will also be available. Scholarships for Georgia educators, women, people of color, recent immigrants, youth and low-income families and individuals are available.

Georgia Rivers, formerly Georgia River Network, is a 501c3 non-profit organization with the mission of connecting people with and protecting Georgia’s rivers. It serves as Georgia Department of Natural Resources non-profit partnering to coordinate the state’s water trail program.

For more information, visit www.garivers.org/paddle-georgia.