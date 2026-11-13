FILE - A Federal Aviation Administration logo is displayed in the tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 16, 2017. By Seth Wenig - AP

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon due to communications problems at regional air traffic control centers.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a communications issue was affecting the regional air traffic control centers that direct planes between airports nationwide. He said FAA technicians were investigating.

Certain U.S. flights have been cleared for departure, including flights within Alaska and Hawaii, as have some international flights that are departing US airspace.

This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023 when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said there was no indication yet that “this was a nefarious attack against us. It’s just a telecommunications outage.”

Multiple NBA, NHL and college teams were left stranded following the groundings, throwing a busy sports weekend into chaos. Ahead of weekend sporting events, NFL teams were among those left to wonder whether the issue would be resolved in time for them to travel to their games.

Here is the latest:

JetBlue cancels all remaining domestic flights Friday evening

The airline said only Europe-bound flights out of Boston Logan International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport would be able to depart Friday night.

“We expect disruptions to continue into tomorrow, including additional cancellations,” JetBlue said in a news release.

Air Canada cancels flights between the US and Canada

The airline said that the cancellation of all of its flights to and from the U.S. will last the rest of Friday evening.

The decision was a result of the U.S. ground stop ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Air Canada said flights between Canada, the Caribbean and South America that go through U.S. airspace could also be affected.

White House briefing will begin shortly

The White House advised that Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy would deliver a briefing Friday evening on the nationwide ground stop.

Pete Buttigieg jokes about helping people rebook flights

The former U.S. transportation secretary briefly referenced the freeze in air transportation at the start of a convention for Democrats in Denver.

“I will be available in the hotel bar following the conference for anybody who needs to rebook their flights or get a refund, per your rights,” Buttigieg said.

He’s speaking at the “What’s Next” conference, where Democrats are gathering to celebrate their successes in last year’s midterms and discuss how to use their new congressional majorities.

This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when Buttigieg was secretary.

Some international flights are being allowed to take off because they are departing US airspace

San Francisco airport said that flights headed across the Pacific Ocean were cleared to leave the airport starting around 5 p.m. Eastern. That includes flights destined for Hawaii and Asia.

Mullin had said earlier that international flights would be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Alaska Airlines says flights within Alaska and Hawaii not impacted

The airline said its flights within the state of Alaska and its “neighbor island” flights in Hawaii are not impacted by the nationwide grounding of flights.

The airline, in a statement, said that flights from the West Coast to Hawaii also have been able to continue and that international flights from Honolulu have been cleared for departure.

But the airline said it also was feeling the impacts elsewhere, noting that due to the significance of the ground stop it had canceled some flights in the U.S. and diverted others.

“When the ground stop is lifted, it will take time for our operations to get back on track for the rest of the day,” the statement read. It encouraged travelers to check their flight statuses before going to the airport.

National Weather Service says there’s no weather radar outage

The NWS said both its radar and website are fully operational. The agency sought to correct false reports that it, too, was experiencing communication disruptions.

Europe suspends US-bound flights

Europe’s aviation agency has suspended U.S.-bound departures at the request of the FAA from 5 p.m. Eastern on Friday until midnight.

The agency manages air traffic for its 42 member countries across the continent.

Microsoft says outages are unrelated

Microsoft said it has no indication that the FAA nationwide ground stop is related to the service disruption that took Outlook and other services offline Thursday, a spokesperson for the company said.

Hundreds of flights have been diverted

At least 600 flights have been diverted so far as a result of the FAA’s order to ground all air traffic nationwide.

As of 5:50 p.m. Eastern, 496 flights were diverted to the airport from where they originally took off, while 104 were sent to a different airport, according to Cirium, an aviation analytics company.

Among the airports where many of the flights ended up being diverted are Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Denver International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Some 11,000 flights carrying more than 1.5 million passengers were scheduled to take off from airports in the U.S. after 4 p.m. Eastern, raising the likelihood of more cancellations and flight diversions.

Flights from Mexico to US to remain grounded

Mexico’s federal aviation agency said Friday that all scheduled flights from Mexican airports headed to the U.S. are grounded for the time being.

Cargo flights also delayed by FAA ground stop

FedEx, the world’s largest cargo airline, is among the parcel delivery services that are monitoring the ground stop, saying customers can track the status of their shipments through the company’s website.

“We are prepared to activate contingency plans to minimize service disruptions and will resume normal flight operations as soon as the FAA permits,” said Shannon Davis, a spokesperson for FedEx.

The FAA’s ground stop applies to all departing flights at U.S. airports and therefore affects cargo and package shipping operations that rely on air transport.

U.S. airlines move about 61,000 tons of goods — from letters to packages — to and from more than 220 countries daily, according to the industry trade group Airlines for America.

FedEx has nearly 700 aircraft that operate around the globe, shipping an average of 17 million packages and 20 million pounds of freight daily, according to the company’s website. Most of those shipments are made in the U.S.

Sports weekend thrown into chaos as teams get stranded in airports

NBA, NHL and college teams were left stranded as they tried to reach their destinations, and NFL teams were left to wonder whether the issue would be resolved in time for them to travel to their games this weekend.

Most college football teams playing Saturday travel the day before their game, and the stoppage left many schools — including No. 2 Utah, eighth-ranked Texas and No. 9 Tennessee — at a standstill as they departed for road games.

Meanwhile, the Nets were among five NBA teams scheduled to fly Friday for games on Saturday. They had just boarded the team plane in New Orleans after playing the Pelicans earlier this week when their flight to Memphis was halted in place.

There are 14 scheduled games in the NHL on Saturday. And while the Panthers made it to St. Louis for their game before the stoppage began, the Sharks were among those that were left waiting to leave for their game in Utah.

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Communications problems don’t appear linked to new FAA computer system

The communications problems that led to the nationwide halt to flights don’t appear to be linked to the FAA’s new AI-powered system the agency is rolling out to help predict problems in the sky.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there’s no indication yet that the problems are linked to the new computer system or any kind of terrorist attack.

The FAA’s SMART system is based in a single location near Washington, D.C., where a team of experts analyzes flight schedules, weather forecasts and hundreds of other streams of data. Then that office sends recommendations to the FAA’s command center that relays them to controllers across the country for consideration.

The company that designed the system, ASI, said “the current ground stop is not based on or a result of the SMART system, any product of ASI or our integration with FAA and ATC.”

Chicago travelers learn about ground stop as they leave security

Travelers just passing through security at Chicago O’Hare Airport learned about the ground stop when they gazed up at screens that showed flight delays across the board.

Some called friends or family members, debating whether to stay the night in Chicago or find another way to their destinations.

Amber McQuilkin sat on a bench nearby, disappointed that she might miss a trip with friends to New York for the League of Legends world finals. Her friends, she said, had already arrived there.

“There’s not really any information being passed to me,” said the Seattle software engineer, who took a week of vacation for the trip. “I contemplated just abandoning the flight and driving, but then the more I thought about it, the more I’m like, that would be miserable.”

Couple headed to a Denver baby shower get an extended stop in Chicago

Austin Curtis and his wife were rethinking their trip from South Bend, Indiana, to a friend’s baby shower in Denver after getting delayed during a layover in Chicago.

They had boarded their flight to Denver from O’Hare International Airport when they were told to get off the plane.

“We did see them taking luggage off our plane and others, so we’re assuming it’s going to be a pretty substantial delay,” Curtis said.

They were unsure whether to get a hotel room or keep waiting out the delay at the airport. With care already in place for their two young children at home, they might stay the weekend in Chicago, he said.

“We might just make the most of it,” Curtis said.

Pilots are trained how to handle losing communications with air traffic controllers

Aviation professor Skip Bailey said the reason they teach them that is so they will be prepared if the radio on their plane malfunctions. He said no one expects air traffic controllers nationwide to lose the ability to communicate.

Pilots are expected to maintain the headings and vectors that controllers gave them before the problem. And then if the outage continues, they revert to following their filed flight plan. Pilots may also be able to communicate with each other over the radio even if they can’t talk to controllers. And airliners have their own radar systems.

“It’s not mass chaos out there. There’s plenty of ways to try to communicate,” said Bailey, who teaches at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s aviation institute. “But not letting anybody take off again obviously is extremely important because we don’t want to put more aircraft into a system that’s already having an issue.”

Passenger stuck on plane in LA takes delays in stride

Jeff Dubner was still waiting to disembark his plane an hour and a half after leaving the gate at Los Angeles International Airport.

His Alaska Airlines flight to Washington, D.C., was already half an hour late and was taxiing to the runway when the plane came to a halt.

Dubner heard about the nationwide ground stop from somebody behind him, he said by phone from the tarmac.

“It’s frustrating. This certainly sounds like it’s going to be more than the usual run of the mill delay. I look forward to finding out why,” said Dubner, a Washington, D.C., attorney.

But passengers were taking things in stride. Even a baby near him had calmed down, Dubner said.

United and American Airlines warn passengers about the pause

Both airlines said in statements on X that flights already in the air will continue.

United Airlines said while domestic flights will not depart, “international departures are being managed on a case-by-case basis by the FAA.”

American Airlines said it expects disruptions for the rest of the day.

“It will be all hands on deck across American to get customers on their way as soon as possible when the FAA lifts this nationwide ground stop,” the airline said.

Passenger shares video of midair announcement

A Delta passenger flying from Detroit to Fort Lauderdale recorded video of the captain explaining the ground stop during a midair announcement.

He tells passengers that other planes will be unable to depart, but they are still on track to land at their destination within the hour, according to footage shared with The Associated Press by passenger Andrew Gillfillan.

A photo also taken by Gillfillan shows rows of passengers watching live broadcasts about the ground stop on their seatback televisions.

Travelers wait at airports as flights are suspended

Sean Carey was waiting for his flight at Chicago O’Hare Airport when his grandparents and other family members called and texted him from Las Vegas to let him know about the ground stop. He was planning to travel there for a family wedding.

“I’m surprised the airport’s not in more disarray,” he said.

If he can’t get on a flight for the wedding Saturday, he only hopes he gets a refund and plans to visit another time.

“I hope everyone gets home safely and gets to where they need to go safely,” he said.

DHS chief says system ‘overwhelmed’ at certain levels

Mullin said communication systems had been affected, triggering the nationwide ground stop, but he provided few other details. He said officials continue to investigate the causes.

They are able to communicate “at certain levels,” he said. “But it’s overwhelmed some of the systems we have.”

Mullin said flights are continuing to land during the stoppage and that, for now, officials are working to “make sure” that “we get the flights down and then we get a normal operations back up.”

Cause of outage is unknown

Mullin said it’s not yet known what caused the communications outages, but “we’re gonna find out what happened.”

He added that he’s not going to make assumptions and encouraged others to do the same.

Asked if there may be a connection to Thursday’s Microsoft outage, Mullin said officials are not ruling anything out.

Officials are dealing with midair flights on a case by case basis and working to help them land safely, he added.

Homeland security secretary says grounding all flights isn’t the same as Sept. 11

“There is no indication — and we had no reason to believe that — as of right now, that this was a threat to the United States,” Mullin said.

“This was a telecommunication outage,” Mullin told reporters outside the White House.

He said details were still emerging, but that the president had been briefed.

Mullin said the immediate priority was ensuring that planes still in the air would be landing safely, but that there was no clear information on how long the stoppage might last.

He also downplayed comparisons to the Sept. 11 attacks of 2001, saying, “This isn’t the same comparison to 9/11. That’s a road I won’t go down.”

FAA says flights halted ‘out of an abundance of caution’

The federal agency said on social media that there has been a temporary telecommunications outage.

All flights have been accounted for and international flights will be “handled on a case by case basis,” the agency said.

Homeland Security secretary says currently no indication of an attack

“There was no indication as of yet this was a nefarious attack against us,” said U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin.

All flights in the air are accounted for, he said during a news conference, adding that the public has no reason to be afraid.

The FAA’s ground stop order runs through at least 11 p.m. ET Friday.

Passengers on boarded plane returned to gate

Passengers on an American Airlines flight from Wichita to Chicago on Friday afternoon received text messages explaining the problem as “air traffic conditions in Chicago.”

The plane sat on the runway for about an hour before the captain announced the air traffic problem seemed to be nationwide, and the plane would return to the gate.

Passengers deboarded and the airline said no one would be rebooked for at least an hour.

Aviation safety expert says issue appears similar to September regional outage

Former United Airlines pilot and aviation expert Steve Arroyo said the problem appeared similar to a regional air traffic control communication outage in September that snarled hundreds of flights across the Northeast, except this time on a nationwide scale.

Arroyo said it could be linked to the outdated technology used by air traffic controllers.

“If you don’t have that ability, whether it’s because the old wires that they have are just run down or for whatever reason, you’ve got to stop airplanes on the ground,” said Arroyo. “And not put them in the air where you’re going to risk not being able to communicate with them.”

First nationwide ground stop since January 2023

A key FAA computer system malfunctioned, temporarily grounding all flights nationwide and touched off a cascading air traffic jam.

Before that the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Flights halted at airports across US due to air traffic control communications problems, FAA says

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon because of communications problems at regional air traffic control centers.

The FAA notice said the ground stop was being imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said there is a communications issue affecting the 22 regional air traffic control centers that direct planes en route between airports nationwide. He said FAA technicians are investigating.

This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

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