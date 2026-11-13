Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) carries against Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson (26) for a long gain in the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. By Chris O'Meara - AP

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons agreed to contract extensions with cornerback C.J. Henderson and defensive end Cameron Thomas, the team announced Friday.

Henderson's two-year, $20 million extension runs through the 2028 season. Thomas can earn up to $11 million annually on his three-year extension.

Henderson is in his second season with Atlanta after being selected ninth overall by Jacksonville in the 2020 NFL draft. He has 41 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a career-high nine passes defensed in eight games, including six starts for the Falcons.

Thomas has a career-high 12 quarterback hits, two sacks and one forced fumble this season.

The Falcons play Kansas City on Sunday.

The Falcons listed linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) as doubtful and ruled out wide receiver Zachariah Branch (hamstring) on Friday. Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (illness), defensive end James Pearce Jr. (back) and linebacker Josh Woods (ankle) were listed as questionable.

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