Holly Springs city leaders and staff celebrated the "topping out" of the new city hall’s vertical construction Friday. The ceremony included lifting the cupola from the ground to the top of the clock tower at the city hall building. By Ethan Johnson

HOLLY SPRINGS — Holly Springs leaders celebrated a milestone in the new city hall’s progress, with a ceremony marking the "topping out" of its vertical construction Friday.

The ceremony included remarks from city leaders and members of the construction team, Gilbane, as well as lifting the cupola from the ground to the top of the clock tower at the city hall building.

The new city hall is located in the Holly Springs Town Center. Holly Springs broke ground on the new city hall Nov. 10, 2025. It is expected to be completed by summer 2027, according to the city.

Holly Springs Mayor Ryan Shirley said that this is "a big milestone" for the city and one that the city has been working toward for a long time.

"The team that we've assembled here has done a tremendous job on City Hall. The work it takes to bring a building like this to fruition is very much appreciated by everyone here in the city. Thank you to city staff, the city council, our previous Mayor Steve Miller and all of our community partners," he said. "The project was awarded to Gilbane with a guaranteed maximum price of $19 million - that's nearly $2 million below the original approved amount. These are taxpayer funds. It's been a big goal of ours to be good stewards of the money that comes into the city."

He added: "Seeing how this building has taken shape, it really makes our Town Center feel more real. City hall will be an anchor for something that the city has been working toward for a long time: a true downtown area. Town Center will be a place for people to spend time together and feel connected to their community. I'm excited to think about all of the families who will be here... and all of the city employees who will work in city hall, giving them a modern functional space to do their jobs and serve our residents."

Gilbane Project Manager Chris Skretowicz acknowledged everyone's work on the city hall and said he looks forward to continuing to work on and eventually completing the building.

"Today is an important milestone for the project. We made tremendous progress getting to this point. That progress represents a lot of planning, coordination, hard work and craftsmanship from everyone involved," he said. "We are proud to continue helping bring the vision of city hall and Town Center to life."

Gilbane Superintendent Adam Coviello also discussed the significance of "topping out." He said the tradition dates back generations in the construction industry, with its origins tracing back to over 1,000 years ago in northern Europe.

"Whenever a timber frame would reach its highest point, often times a builder would place an evergreen at the top of the structure. The builders believed the trees held a spiritual significance. Placing an evergreen at the top of a newly constructed building was a way of showing respect for the trees used in construction. It was also believed to bring good fortune and protection to the building and the people who eventually occupy it," he said. "We've made huge strides so far, but we still have a long way to go."

Talking about the architecture of the new city hall, CPL Architecture Engineering Planning Principal Time Pulver described it as "a centerpiece reflecting local heritage, regional styles and values of the community."

"This is bringing historic civic architecture to Holly Springs," he said. "It's going to look beautiful and create memories."

Skretowicz also presented a check for $9,750 to Cherokee FOCUS Executive Director and CEO Sonia Carruthers. Cherokee FOCUS is a nonprofit organization that serves families in Cherokee County and works and partners with various organizations.

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Gilbane and the donors and trade partners for this incredibly generous investment in our community. For 25 years, we've partnered with Holly Springs and have been a member of this great community. Thank you to the elected officials and city staff that do so much to support the work that we do," Carruthers said. "We are super excited about the Town Center and what's to come."

What else is coming to Holly Springs Town Center?

The Holly Springs City Hall building is just one of many features of the Town Center.

According to the city, work that’s been completed or substantially completed in the Town Center includes site development, the parking deck and the amphitheater.

Work is expected to begin soon for hardscaping and landscaping in and around the amphitheater, public parking deck and city hall. Hardscaping includes the plaza walls and other granite and brick crosswalks in the Town Center.

Walton Holly Springs has also submitted building plans for review, with the goal of starting construction later this year, Holly Springs spokesperson Erin Honea told the Tribune in September. The Atlanta-based Walton Communities will build 250 one-, two- and three-bedroom flats in the Town Center.

In addition to the completed parking deck, new city hall, amphitheater and flats, the Holly Springs Town Center will feature restaurants, shops, townhomes, city homes and public and residential parking.

The Holly Springs Town Center is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2027 or early 2028, according to the city.

For more information and updates on the Holly Springs Town Center, visit hollyspringstowncenter.com/explore or follow @HollySpringsTownCenter on Instagram and Facebook.