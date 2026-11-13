Ball Ground City Hall. By Shannon Ballew

Should Ball Ground have a planning commission?

City officials are holding an informational meeting Tuesday to discuss the possibility, and are inviting residents to ask questions about it.

The city of Ball Ground is hosting an informational meeting about the potential creation of a Ball Ground Planning Commission from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 215 Valley St. Residents, business owners and community members are invited.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about a planning commission’s purpose and responsibilities and what one could look like in Ball Ground, and to ask questions about the potential planning commission.

No decision has been made about a planning commission in Ball Ground, the city reports.

Attendees can drop in any time during the two hours to meet with city staff and ask questions.

According to the city, this is the first of two meetings that will be held about the planning commission.