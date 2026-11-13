Etowah girls basketball coach Jordan Tetley poses between Jaiden Graham (left) and Savannah Aparicio. By Griffin Callaghan

The Etowah girls basketball team went 16-10 overall last season and finished fourth in the region standings, but it missed the playoffs after hitting a late-season rough patch.

Now, a rejuvenated Eagles squad, led by a veteran roster and fourth-year coach Jordan Tetley, is ready to turn the page and push toward a postseason return.

“We have very high expectations this year,” Tetley said. “We didn’t have any seniors last year, so we are returning all of those players this year, and now we have five seniors. We added some good young pieces as well, so we are extremely excited about this year. It feels different this year with the way we are competing, and it’s been more player-led. They have taken over, and the girls have bought in.”

Etowah has played to three consecutive winning seasons and two playoff appearances since Tetley took the reins, including reaching the 21-win mark in 2024-25.

Senior guard Savannah Aparicio had a hand in the Eagles’ recent success, going back to her freshman season, when she took over the point guard spot. She made an immediate impact, and now as one of four seniors on the roster, her importance continues to rise.

“Savannah came in as a freshman and she had to run our point guard spot, which was a big role,” Tetley said. “She has gotten tremendously better every single year. She has improved in every single stat, and that’s just because of who she is as a player and a person. She works so hard. She is a great teammate and a great leader.”

Aparicio averaged nearly 20 points per game last year, paired with 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.5 steals. Her scoring numbers have seen steady improvements each year, going from 9.0 to 12.8 to 19.9 over her freshman, sophomore and junior seasons.

Heading into her fourth year in the lineup, Aparicio said that experience will be crucial.

“That experience was so valuable,” she said. “It wasn’t an easy transition, but my teammates were such a big part of helping me through that. The seniors before me just helped me understand the flow of the game and get comfortable. Now, I get to do the same for our younger players.”

With that experience comes chemistry between a group of seniors made up of Aparicio, Jaiden Graham, Reese Hall and Myla Pesqueira.

“Playing with (Aparicio) is my biggest blessing,” Graham said. “It’s exciting being able to play with your best friends and leave everything out there together as seniors.”

Those four also help bring rest of team up to speed, making life easier on Tetley. It is as if Tetley has four other coaches on the floor, and after spending the prior three years together, they know the standards and expectations.

“What’s been probably one of the coolest things for me as a coach is watching these girls, who were here with me as freshmen during my first year as head coach,” Tetley said. “That’s such a rewarding experience. These seniors have grown so much, and we have such good leadership and team chemistry. It’s been such a blessing.

Outside of Etowah’s veteran contributors, freshman Grace Quiles is expected to make an early impact, while junior Caitlyn Garcia will return to the floor after being limited due to injuries last season. Garcia averaged 8.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game as a freshman.

“Grace Quiles is definitely a name to know,” Tetley said. “If you don’t know about her, you will soon. She is going to be a really big piece for us that we are excited about.”

Etowah kicked off its season with a 56-24 win over Lassiter on Tuesday, led by four players in double figures — Aparicio (13 points), Garcia (12), Quiles (11) and Graham (10).