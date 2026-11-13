The L.B. “Buzz” Ahrens, Jr. Recreation Center is located at Cherokee Veterans Park off Highway 20. By Ethan Johnson

Cherokee County is inviting residents to a community workshop Dec. 3 to give feedback on its development regulations.

The workshop will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, at the L. B. Ahrens “The Buzz” Recreation Center, 7345 Cumming Highway near Canton.

The event is part of the county’s ongoing “ReCode Cherokee” initiative to create a Unified Development Code.

The workshop will feature a recap of the ReCode Cherokee project, including an overview of the initiative, a summary of feedback received during previous community workshops, and will also have a preview of the Table of Contents, or organization and structure, of the UDC.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to participate in a strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis focused on reviewing the county’s existing development regulations.

There also will be an open, guided discussion period to gather additional feedback from residents.

The ReCode Cherokee initiative project aims to modernize and combine Cherokee County’s development regulations and zoning ordinances into one streamlined document that is easier to use and aligned with the community’s vision for the future.

Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. is the consulting firm working with Cherokee County to develop the Unified Development Code.

For more about ReCode Cherokee and project updates, visit the county’s Unified Development Code webpage at https://www.cherokeecountyga.gov/Zoning/Unified-Development-Code.